ENID, Okla. — City commissioners will decide Tuesday if a Los Angeles artist can paint a mural spanning two walls alongside Enid’s new skate park this fall.
Commissioners will vote to award a contract totaling $42,500 partly in public art funds to artist Matt Dean, as recommended by the city’s Public Arts Commission of Enid.
PACE members had voted, 5-1, on July 14 to recommend Dean, professionally known as Kiptoe, as the artist to create the mural, which is intended to remain for at least 10 years at the skate park that opened in January at 5th and Randolph.
According to Dean’s quote, about 50%, or $20,000, would be paid in advance, while $22,500 would be paid after the mural is completed.
PACE had requested artists propose a maximum $48,000 to paint either or both walls, making the project the most expensive public arts project in the city of Enid's history, PACE members have said.
Dean said in his proposal presentation to PACE that he’d likely begin the mural in October and take 10-15 days to complete, during which he said he’d video the painting process for his 662,000 YouTube subscribers and 267,000 Instagram followers.
Dean would use exterior latex house paint for base coats, then spray paint for details, while operating a boom lift and using scaffolding and ladders.
The mural also would be coated with PermaShield anti-graffiti coating, expected to cost $2,500.
It would be located on the east side of the Luckinbill Inc. buildings that border the skate park. The north building is about 1,330 square feet of painted hollow clay blocks; the south building is about 1,386 square feet of painted corrugated metal.
Nineteen artists responded to PACE’s initial RFQ in May. PACE then in June narrowed that group to five finalists, who each received $750 to design their mural concepts including both walls. These included Dean; ELLE, from New York City; Bryce Chisholm, from Reno, Nev.; Codak Smith, from Tulsa; and Tox Murillo, from Enid.
“I just felt like Kiptoe’s mural he gave us was head and shoulders above the rest of them,” PACE member Ron Janzen, who had motioned the recommendation, said during July’s meeting.
PACE during the meeting did not vote for an alternate artist — for commissioners to consider should Dean not be able to fulfill his proposal. Instead, members tied 3-3, with one absence, over whether to recommend Murillo as an alternate.
PACE is set to prepare a study session presentation about the commission and its goals for later this month.
City commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city administration building’s council chambers.
Woodring runway work
Commissioners will decide whether a contractor can provide additional services costing $215,500 for a planned reconstruction of a runway at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
CEC Corporation would administer Federal Aviation Administration grants, perform a geotechnical investigation and a field survey of the runway, complete preliminary engineering reports and provide engineering plans and specifications.
The latter service would cost the highest lump sum, at $135,000.
The field survey and geotech investigation would include a planned reconstruction for the south ramp area, but engineering plans wouldn’t be included in Tuesday’s proposed amendment.
The existing crosswind runway at Woodring is a non-standard width, has a thin asphalt section and has severe block cracking throughout, according to the city.
The runway would be narrowed to 75 feet, with new lighting and precision approach path indicators placed at both ends.
Commissioners will also vote whether to submit a grant application requesting funds that’d provide a majority of the costs to design the reconstruction.
The application for federal assistance would request $197,730, covering most of the $219,700 needed to reconstruct and add lighting for the runway. American Rescue Plan Act funds of $21,970 would cover the remaining balance, according to the city.
On Tuesday, commissioners also will set a time, date and place for a town hall meeting to discuss city issues with the public, as well as approve right-of-way payments for the East Maple reconstruction plans.
