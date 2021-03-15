City commissioners are set to pave the way this week for Enid to welcome the new fleet of rentable electric scooters.
Enid City Commission will vote Tuesday to both amend city traffic rules on motor vehicles and approve the contract with Bird Rides Inc., which is set to launch a sharing system for short-distance transportation primarily in the downtown area.
Bird Rides will provide at least 100 stand-up scooters called Birds to the city for no charge.
Using an app from Bird, riders at least 18 years of age will be able to rent stand-up electric scooters, which will be available to rent between 4 a.m. and midnight.
If approved Tuesday, the city’s year-long contract will go into effect April 15 and expire the same date in 2022.
The city would be held harmless against all damages, actions, causes of actions or suits arising from the use of the scooters, unless a claim arises from city negligence.
City traffic ordinances that commissioners also will consider revising Tuesday would address any kind of electric scooter, not just Birds. The maximum penalty for violating these ordinances would be $100, plus costs.
Under the proposed ordinances, electric scooters may be used on streets with a speed limit of 25 mph; must be equipped with lights to be operated on roadways; and may be used on city sidewalks, bike land and paths, and the Enid Trail System.
A driver’s license is not required to operate a scooter, nor is insurance or registration.
Under the amendments, scooter riders must wear helmets, as well as give right of way to pedestrians and people in wheelchairs.
Scoters will not be left in the right of way longer than 24 hours and rented scooters will be picked up for maintenance service, charging and relocation within 36 hours of the completion of their use. Scooters also may be parked in bicycle racks, designated scooter locations or motorcycle parking spots, or on permitted private property.
Bird will hire its own fleet manager responsible for maintenance and supervision of the scooters
Ordinances would follow state laws that govern these types of scooters, according to City Attorney Carol Lahman.
Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Grand Ballroom at Stride Bank Center.
Other votes scheduled
Improvement work is set to begin on the intersection of Grand and Garriott pending commissioner approval.
Commissioners will vote to award over $300,000 for a base bid and one alternate to Midstate Traffic Control, then over $145,000 to Rick Lorenz Construction.
Midstate will relocate and upgrade the traffic control system, rebuild the wiring conduits and add pedestrian- and ADA-compatible signals.
With the second alternate, Midstate will install signal poles at the intersection that would be upgraded to a decorative-style pole and luminaire as seen at the intersection of Chestnut and Cleveland.
Lorenz Construction will improve the corner radius and upgrade the corner nodes to meet ADA guidelines, as well as support the signalization improvements.
Kaw Lake, landfill updates
In a prior 5 p.m. study session, commission will discuss the proposed scooter ordinance and contract, as well as updates on two major city construction projects — the Kaw Lake Water Supply project and the city landfill methane remediation plan.
Construction on the 70-mile pipeline project is set to begin this spring, according to the city.
Workers from Garney Construction will build an intake plant at Kaw Lake, eight pipeline segments, a pump station in Garber and a water main and water treatment plant in Enid.
While design on all these plans is complete, only the intake pump station at the lake and one of the pipeline segments are ready for permitting from Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. The rest of the elements are still under ODEQ review.
While nearly all the 230 private land parcels have been accepted for the city to acquire, all 25 parcels for the water main under Chestnut are pending.
To ease methane amounts in the trash hill that have risen out of state compliance levels, engineers will move forward with the second of two remedial options commissioners last heard in December.
This option would see $2.05 million installation of a gas-to-energy system with 51 extraction wells in a collection well field.
The city will install a unit to “suck out” methane-heavy gas, clean it, then release harmless portions to meet the state’s 5%-7% required air concentration levels.
In exchange for Sparq Natural Gas owning and operating the gas technology and collection pipeline, the company would install the system and incur the $2.05 million cost, instead of the city. Sparq also would be responsible as developer for paying taxes on gross production, Herrera said.
Construction would last a year and a half on the northwest side of the landfill, Sparq CEO Norman Herrera said.
The city then would be responsible for running the landfill over a proposed 30-year lease agreement, and would receive three-sixteenths royalty for sale of methane gas at the facility to natural gas company OneOK.
Sparq in January estimated this royalty would’ve come to $100,666 a year in 2020 based on a natural gas price on a dollar index of $2.539.
The landfill gas recovered was estimated at 938 square cubic feet minute in 2020. The amount of renewable gas processed through upgrading technology was reported at 469 scfm.
Methane content had been estimated at 50%, with at 95% recovery, or the plant’s efficiency to convert landfill gas to pipeline quality renewable natural gas.
