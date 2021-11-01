ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners will meet in executive session Tuesday evening during their regular meeting to discuss three economic development proposals.
According to the meeting agenda, the executive session will include discussion of “the redevelopment of an industrial property; a possible department store to be located within the former Kmart building; and a possible theater to be located within the District Development.”
Bringing a new store to the old Kmart property at Garriott and Oakwood has been has been in the works. In June, Enid City Commission approved a 2% sales tax rebate not to exceed $1 million or 10 years, whichever comes first, with the building’s developer, TLM Realty.
The incentive was recommended by Enid Regional Development Alliance Board of Directors. The rebate would help offset “significant” costs to renovate the remaining 40,000 available square feet of the building at Garriott and Oakwood, according to a city press release.
A tenant for the vacant space ideally would be a department store that would carry a wide range of goods, including clothing, shoes and household items, according to the city in June.
Current tenants in the building are Tractor Supply and Harbor Freight. Kmart closed in 2018.
A theater in The District has been in the works even longer.
In June 2020, city commissioners approved offering Apex Cinemas an incentive package with a $3.5 million rebate, to be paid over 15 years, to develop the donated 7.5-acre movie theater tract in The District.
Along with the 42,000-square-foot theater, the tract would include a 20,000-square-foot trampoline park complex by Big Air.
However, any further action on the theater halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City commissioners will meet in their study session at 5 p.m. Tuesday in city commission chambers at the administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Their regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.
