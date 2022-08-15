Enid city commissioners will consider approving and authorizing an economic development agreement with Takkion and an amendment to an agreement with Transportation Partners and Logistics.
The agreement comes less than two months after commissioners approved two ordinances that created the new tax increment finance (TIF) district No. 9 and extended current TIF district No. 7.
TIF District 9 will provide incentives for Renew Energy Maintenance, a subsidiary of Takkion, to build a facility to remanufacture wind turbine drive trains in the old Chesterfield Cylinder building at 201 S. Raleigh.
If approved during the regular meeting Tuesday, the agenda items will approve the development and security agreements with Takkion TP&L for the creation of TIF district No. 9; and approve amendment No. 1 to the development agreement and an amended security agreement with Takkion TP&L to the TIF district No. 7.
Extending TIF district No. 7 will allow for more work on 54th and 66th.
Commissioners also will consider two resolutions declaring the need for the taking, appropriating and condemning certain tracts of land in Kay County for the Kaw Lake water pipeline.
According to the agenda items, the city of Enid, through its land acquisition agent, has attempted to find and negotiate with the five owners of K-010 and the three owners of K-016.
The owners haven’t been found, and the agenda items state it is necessary to proceed to condemnation, to be filed in Kay County by the city’s condemnation lawyer.
If approved Tuesday, the two resolutions authorize the city of Enid to proceed with condemnation.
Commissioners also will consider approving a $6,250 grant to Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park for an art project, “Heroes from the Heartland,” which would be a traveling display consisting of portraits of Oklahoma armed forces members who have died in service to the United States.
Another item commissioners will consider Tuesday regards amending an ordinance related to drug and alcohol offenses, stating it’s unlawful to furnish, give or sell tobacco or vape products to those under 21 years old, but that employees under the legal age can handle tobacco, nicotine and vapor products.
If approved, the ordinance also would clarify that smoking and vaping are prohibited in city parks within 25 feet of active amenities; and prohibited within 25 feet of the trailhead of Enid Trails System and within 25 feet of any benches along the trails.
Multiple contracts also will be considered Tuesday between the city of Enid and Booker T. Washington Community Center, Zoe Kids Café, Youth and Family Service of Northwest and Central Oklahoma and Making a Difference, all to administer funded activities for afte-school youth programs for low- and moderate-income families.
During the study session ahead of the regular meeting, commissioners will hear updates on The One events and engineering projects and discuss beautification efforts along Garriott and Van Buren.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
