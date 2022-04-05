ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners will hold hearings and possibly vote Tuesday, April 5, 2022, on a plan by Forgotten Ministries to build a set of tiny homes in Southern Heights.
In late March, Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission unanimously recommended adding a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to lots at 1621 S. 4th, which is currently zoned as a residential mobile home neighborhood under city ordinance.
The PUD would allow Forgotten Ministries to develop a tiny home village community on the vacant, nearly 25,000-square-foot field at the corner of 4th and Moore.
City planners said public sewer would need to be extended to the site, while the area already is served by public water and has direct access to South 4th. Dumpster trash pickup would be available.
Ten roughly 250-square-foot homes would surround a community space connected by sidewalks, to be maintained by Forgotten Ministries, a faith-based Enid nonprofit based in the neighborhood.
Three general parking spaces and one ADA-accessible space would be available.
Residents would have private areas for landscaping outside each house, as well.
Jeremiah Herrian, the ministry’s founder and director, told MAPC commissioners the village’s residents ideally would be elderly people and retirees looking for a purpose in their later years.
He said the ministry would be an opportunity for residents to stay busy, with ministry programs such as the garden or the homeless shelter.
Enid City Commission also will hold hearings on and consider two other rezoning requests from Forgotten Ministries.
Another proposal would add another PUD to a residential mobile home neighborhood located farther south at 1818 S. 4th.
Herrian said Forgotten Ministries would add a facility with a communal area, as well as nine double occupancy rooms, to its existing men’s transitional program. This would increase the number of beds from 12 to 18.
Herrian said around 15 men are currently in the Oasis program.
Forgotten Ministries also is working with Oklahoma Baptist University, he said, to provide college students with credit or work-study while they live in the new facility and work with the organization.
Another rezoning proposal would rezone lots located at 1502 S. 4th to a light commercial district with a PUD overlay, where Forgotten Ministries would build a ropes course facility behind its outreach center.
The 8,000-square-foot course would include zip lines, rope ladders and other obstacles, and incorporate existing trees.
Herrian said the Colorado-based construction company Bonsai Design would design the course, and Forgotten Ministries would add lighting and safety elements.
Bonsai would annually conduct course inspections and perform instructor trainings for ministry volunteers, Herrian said.
Commissioners also will hold a hearing and possibly vote on changes to the sign ordinance.
“The Sign Ordinance has been discussed several times at study sessions and city staff has had meetings with Sign Contractors to listen to their recommendations on how to improve customer service and make the issuance of sign permits and the administration of the City’s sign regulations better and more efficient,” the agenda item reads.
Another item on the agenda would be a vote to create a committee to review a tax increment finance district proposed by Transportation and Logistics, LLC (TP&L).
In September 2016, the city of Enid approved a TIF for TP&L for its facility housing wind turbine parts on 66th. TP&L has proposed $25 million in improvements to the facility, with 80 new jobs and $30 million in inventory. Takkion, TP&L’s parent company, has proposed a 65% TIG to pay for road improvements south of U.S. 412 to the railroad tracks. It also would extended the termination of the current TIF beyond its Dec. 31, 2026, expiration.
The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in commission chambers at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott.
During their study session before the regular meeting, commissioners will hear updates on the Kaw Lake water pipeline project, the sign ordinance and the Great Plains Bank building.
The city purchased the building for $250,000 in October 2020 after the bank donated the property at a lowered cost while planning to move to a new location in Enid by 2022.
A building inspection found maintenance issues to be fixed over the next several years, including roofing, bathroom renovation for ADA compliance and friable asbestos throughout the pipe insulation, floor tiles and ceiling.
The study session will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in commission chambers. Both meetings are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.