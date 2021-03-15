Enid city commissioners once again will decide on Tuesday whether to rescind the city’s mask mandate currently in effect through the end of April.
Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings brought the item for consideration, saying Monday he believed the city should be following Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s lead in lifting further COVID-19 restrictions.
Stitt on Thursday cited increasing COVID vaccinations in his decision to remove requirements on wearing masks and public occupancy limits in state buildings.
As of Feb. 10, nearly a fourth of all Oklahoma residents over 16 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 13.3% are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
In Garfield County, those figures were last reported at at 22.9% at least one dose and 13.3% complete.
“I thought maybe this is time for us to come out from under our order too,” Stallings said. “It just seems to make sense.”
Stallings was the sole “no” vote last month when the commission decided to extend the mandate through midnight April 30. Commissioners had approved the initial declaration on Dec. 1, 2020, and had set it to expire after Feb. 28.
He said Monday he wasn’t even sure how he was going to vote on Feb. 18 until he voted “no.”
“I sat there and said to myself, ‘I just believe in my heart of hearts this is the right thing to do,’” he said.
The weekly average of new COVID cases in Garfield County has been declining since hitting a peak 132 cases per 100,000 a day for the week Nov. 26, 2020.
A drop in this case average started picking up as reported each Friday of February, and as of last Thursday, March 11, was reported at 13.8 new cases in the county.
Garfield County has added two new COVID cases since Friday, according to OSDH.
On March 8, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported no patients or deaths related to COVID. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center then reported zero patients and one death from the night before.
Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, said while cases are declining, her office still recommends wearing masks and social distancing, in following COVID guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We hope to get to the place where the community doesn’t have to wear masks,” Jackson said, “but at this point, we still have positive cases coming in most days, we still have some folks in the hospital and we still have some deaths trickling in.”
Mayor George Pankonin, who proposed December's mandate, said last week he would not vote to end it early.
“It makes more sense to tip-toe into the water than just diving in” by ending the mandate, he said Friday.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell, who has remained pro-mask mandate and proposed an alternate draft in December, said the city shouldn’t be taking guidance from Stitt, who has never imposed a statewide mask mandate outside of public state buildings as cases continued to rise in Oklahoma.
“I don’t think that taking our guidance from Gov. Stitt has ever been particularly useful during this crisis,” he said. “Let’s just be careful for a little bit longer, get some folks vaccinated. … so we don’t spike the ball at the 5-yard line.”
Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Grand Ballroom at Stride Bank Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.