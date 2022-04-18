ENID, Okla. — City commissioners are set to approve spending more than $1 million for construction projects such as the Kaw Lake pipeline, work at the Enid airport and weather-proofing Convention Hall.
Before this consent item mass approval, Enid City Commission on Tuesday also will consider adding $2 million to the city’s water capital improvement fund to provide continued funding for “pipeline easement acquisition and professional services,” according to the regular meeting’s agenda.
Project funds would be appropriated from the city’s 2018 $44 million loan series from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
Commissioners later will convene into closed executive session to discuss “un-acquired real property” needed for the pipeline.
The city has only two land easements to acquire out of the 230 located between Kaw Lake and Enid — from a landowner in Osage County and another associated with the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma.
For $63,000, commissioners on Tuesday would accept 26 road-crossing permits and three floodplain permits from Garfield County for the Kaw Lake pipeline, which the county commissioners approved last week.
Another $200,000 would cover a contract between the two entities over the pipeline crossings, while the city also would pay two railway crossing inspection companies a total $100,000.
Another $1.45 million would be added to the airport fund to partly pay for several projects at Enid Woodring Regional Airport — about $243,000 for ramp reconstruction, joint-use hangar and south ramp hangar. The remaining $1.2 million would cover additional fuel purchases because the airport had more fuel sales than expected this fiscal year.
Commissioners also will consider choosing three from among the nearly two dozen applicants to serve on the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s board of directors.
Eight more Enid residents — including recently retired Enid Police Department Chief Brian O’Rourke — also have applied for the city’s Police Civil Service Commission, which oversees the department’s hirings and candidate examinations.
Former CSC member Geoff Helm also is applying for another term.
One position is vacant on the five-member commission; seats are limited to one five-year term.
Enid City Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city administration building’s council chambers.
