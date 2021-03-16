City commission tables ordinance proposing police demographic data collection

ENID, Okla. — City commission discussions about tabling a proposed demographic data collection ordinance and broader police department transparency and oversight dovetailed Tuesday night into a passionate, public-comment tête-à-tête of racial profiling in Enid.
City commissioners voted 5-2 to table the proposal after several hours of discussion among the board and with the police chief, who was outspoken in his opposition to the ordinance, as well as public comment.
Both commissioners Ben Ezzell and Jonathan Waddell had for the last year been requesting demographic data on arrests and citations from Enid Police Department to see if an evident pattern of racial disparity exists during traffic stops.
The two were the only commissioners to vote against tabling the proposal, which still can be placed back on the agenda at a future commission meeting for consideration.
Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen motioned the table vote because he said the ordinance was put on the agenda too soon Monday and warranted more thought and research.
Allen said he wasn’t aware of how long Ezzell and Waddell’s discussions had been happening, and that he wasn’t sure it was even legal for the city commission to require officers collect data under the Enid City Charter.
Ezzell said commissioners had no problem passing the ordinance revision to motor vehicles that added a definition on electric scooters and a $100 maximum violation fine, which officers would have to enforce.
Mayor George Pankonin also said he was reluctant to pass the ordinance after it had been placed on the agenda the day before Tuesday's meeting — as was the item to rescind Enid’s mask mandate six weeks early.
Commissioners voted 4-3 to cancel the mandate before it was set to expire April 30, after having voted to extend it in mid-February.
“I’m not saying we don’t do it, I’m saying we need to know what we’re doing before we raise our hand before we vote yes or no,” Pankonin said.
Under the ordinance, as was reported by the News & Eagle on Monday evening, officers would record specific data information during all so-called “significant interactions” with members of the public, including but not limited to vehicle stops, roadblocks and checkpoints, pedestrian stops, arrests, interviews and suspects. The ordinance doesn’t specify what is considered a significant interaction.
Data categories would include race/ethnicity, sex, age, English speaker, and for vehicle stops, indicate driver or passenger, and how many people are in the vehicle.
EPD then would electronically maintain the data and provide detailed, quarterly statistical summaries to the Police Civil Service Commission and the Enid City Commission. These summaries would include quarterly and rolling annual category totals.
“This ordinance is less than two pages long, George. This is not that complicated,” Ezzell said.
Waddell also said that commissioners didn’t bring up the proposal for discussion or questions during the prior study session.
‘We are not broken’
Waddell and Ezzell both said that the ordinance was not “an indictment” of the police department, but that they had both felt stone-walled and gotten the run-around in talks that had taken place over the last full year.
Waddell, who is Black, said after checking back several times over the course of a year and having several multi-hour meetings with police leadership, providing the data in a timely fashion could’ve been a “moment of transparency.”
“After a year of asking, asking, asking, asking, asking, and this is what we get, I don’t know what the other mechanism would be,” Waddell said.
Ezzell said demographic data from the Street Crimes Unit eventually made available were “incomplete,” and this data they do have raise a lot of questions.
“The request has been made to our police chief through our city attorney in several ways to do this somehow, and the answer has been 'no thanks,’” he said. “But when I see data that shows that we are less than 3% of our community is Black and 12% of our arrests are Black, I got questions.”
According to the data they both referenced, Black people in Enid are being arrested at around four times the rate of the city's population.
However, racial data were available on half of all interactions, Ezzell also said.
“There’s gotta be movement. There’s gotta be something,” he said. “And I’m just telling you guys sitting here in the second row, I think we’ve held up our end that we have not gotten what we need from the police department.”
A group of half a dozen EPD officers, uniformed and wearing vests, sat in the second row of the audience seats, while others sat or stood throughout the rest of the room.
Enid Police Chief Brian O’Rourke, who was greeted with applause when asked to come speak to the commission, said the department’s current data collection systems — ITI and Digaticket — are compliant with both state and federal law, as of Jan. 1 this year.
O’Rourke said replacing the ITI data collection system would cost $1 million and couldn’t be modified, which he said an IT staff member had told him.
He then said he had gotten upset last summer when Ezzell had sent him possible department reforms during union agreements with the commission.
The two have gotten into disputes at several commission meetings over the last year, either about reform proposals on department oversight or about the city’s mask mandate enforcement.
“We are not broken. And that irritated me when he said that,” O’Rourke said. “To (imply) that we need a reform means that we’re broken.”
Waddell said “reform” means to “improve upon,” but O’Rourke said it still implies “being broken” to him.
“I never said you needed to implement these,” Ezzell told O’Rourke about his requests. “They’re one thing I’ve asked you to do. The one single change I’ve asked of the police department is this one. This is it.”
Ezzell said police departments in 20 states have a data collection system similar to what he was proposing Tuesday.
Police Civil Service Commission member Milton Mitchell said the commission, which was created by city charter in 1937, would discuss policy changes on data collection with O’Rourke at its Thursday meeting.
O'Rourke said after the meeting these talks would be done in executive session, which is closed to the public — any action taken afterward would be public.
The commission, which oversees department staffing such as hiring, firing, promoting and disciplining, will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday in the city administration building.
A debate of transparency
Public comments following the commission’s discussions continually spilled over allowed two minutes, as residents began to debate — often to each other, instead of the commission — the existence of a race problem in Enid’s justice system.
Mitchell said he received death threats when he ran for mayor two years ago.
“Being targeted as a Black man, you won’t ever know what that’s like as a Caucasian. Even though I’m on the Civil Service Commission, I’m always concerned when I leave my house,” Mitchell said.
Kevin Carmichael said he believed the police department doesn’t have a problem with racism.
“You guys are looking for a thing to blame instead of looking at what they (contacts) did wrong,” he said. “We lose too many cops because of what I call being politically correct. How about being politically right? ... The cops got their job to do. And they do a good job.”
Maria Eaves detailed her history in dealing with several records requests and alleged acts of complaints with EPD, stemming from when she said her son started being targeted in a seven-month period by the same two officers who stopped him four times.
Commissioner Waddell said he began his queries into traffic stop demographic data after hearing Eaves speak during a June 2020 city commission meeting.
“There is a difference in how people of color are treated in this town when it comes to traffic stops — and complaints, even,” Eaves said Tuesday night. “And collecting data will help us know how significant that problem is.”
When he wasn’t being arrested or stopped, Eaves' son, who is Black, would be followed by officers, sometimes while he was driving for work, she said.
After filing a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights Enforcements in September 2019, she said the interviewer from the office treated her son harshly and unfairly, in what she said was an attempt to exonerate officers of any wrong-doing.
In January 2020, the wife of one of the officers and another EPD officer appeared at her son’s job, and the woman had an alleged physical altercation with him, Eaves said.
After Eaves filed an open records request for audio and video of what had taken place later that month, she said she was forced to go to court and file a lawsuit.
She filed a second request on Feb. 21, 2020, asking for any records regarding the arrest of the woman and an investigation of her first request.
She said she still hasn’t received a response from EPD, in what has almost been a year to the date since her second filing.
Eaves had spoken several times last year during previous commission meetings about the same complaints.
“It’s unfortunate to hear so many council members speak to the fact that, ‘We don’t have enough information,’ because I know I have badgered several of you over and over and over again with the same information …,” Eaves said. “So what I hear from you, is ‘I don’t care.’ … You want to stick your heads in the sand.”
Once commissioners voted to table the proposal, Eaves immediately left the meeting, audibly saying, “Shame on you, shame on you all” as she walked out of the ballroom.
As she passed O’Rourke, who was sitting near the open doors, she then said, “Shame on you too, Chief O’Rourke.”
This week is Sunshine Week in Oklahoma, during which news media organizations promote transparency through open records and open meetings. The News & Eagle will be running more stories on this topic in later editions.