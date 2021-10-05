ENID, Okla. — Residents of Enid who organized and participated in the unsuccessful recall against a former city commissioner took issue Tuesday with the city’s attempts to include new rules for future petitions brought on by the resulting court case.
City commissioners unanimously decided Tuesday to delay voting on the proposed recall ordinance until City Attorney Carol Lahman made more changes to its sections on timing of recall elections and on verification of signatures.
Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen said he’d prefer to see the two requested changes in writing instead of passing the ordinance with spoken amendments.
The ordinance, meant to supplement Enid City Charter’s existing provisions on recall elections, will be presented at the next scheduled city commission meeting in two weeks. Commissioners also will discuss the ordinance proposal in a prior study session.
"That way, maybe our other commissioners will be here, as well," Allen said, referring to Rob Stallings and Scott Orr, who were both absent Tuesday night. "This is kind of special."
These rules over recall petitions come in the wake of former commissioner Ben Ezzell’s challenge of the recall petition in Oklahoma State Supreme Court, which overturned in his favor the district court ruling in January that canceled February's planned Ward 3 recall.
Lahman said one change would be that after the city clerk has found a petition to be sufficient under city charter and places the item on the next meeting agenda, the city commission would set a date for a recall election specifically “at that meeting.”
The state court’s final ruling held that recall petitions also must follow Oklahoma state statutes on initiative and referendum petitions by including felony warning language and the following paragraph: “It is a felony for anyone to sign an initiative or referendum petition with any name other than his own, or knowingly to sign his name more than once for the measure, or to sign such petition when he is not a legal voter.”
The city’s proposed written warning language then adds, “… pursuant to Ben Ezzell v. Alisa (sic) Lack, City Clerk of the City of Enid, 2021 OK 05.”
Lahman said she also would change the language to instead more vaguely refer to Oklahoma legal precedent that the warning language applies to recall petitions.
Emily Hladik, who circulated petitions for Ezzell's recall as a member of the Enid Freedom Fighters, said the language as written was not required by specific state statute, however.
Hladik also said the proposed rules don’t address what she said was a “violation of the civil rights’ of Ward 3 residents” when city commissioners tabled a key vote on the recall last year.
Over half of the current commissioners were seated in September when they unanimously decided to table the vote ordering the recall for Nov. 4, 2020, until after Ezzell’s then-scheduled court date to appeal the petition’s sufficiency, leaving the only suitable date for Feb. 9, 2021.
“The city charter’s original language was not lacking, but rather it was the integrity of the men who chose not to follow the written law,” Hladik said.
Under the proposed ordinance, recall petitioners also would be required to add an affidavit that they have verified the signatures on signature sheets, which would include a sentence not present in state statutes: “I further state that the grounds and charges are true …”
Enid resident Doug Pethoud said while the city needed to come into compliance with state law, he thought the verification affidavit language was the most dangerous part of the ordinance.
“I think the citizens have a right to recall their representative not on any specific grounds or charges, but just for the cause that they don’t feel they are any longer represented,” Pethoud said.
Lahman said she took the first half of the verification language from state statute and the second half from the city charter, which states the petition filed with the city clerk would state a general statement of “the grounds and charges for which the removal is sought.”
Each circulator also must believe the grounds and charges are true and that each signature is the general signature of the person whose name it purports to be, Lahman said.
“If we don’t have that, then we could have another recall that doesn’t work,” she said. “I’ve combined the two, and if (circulators) do all that, they won’t have a problem with the verification. I took the old language (and) new language and put it together.”
