Enid voters will decide three of their next city commissioners Tuesday, while Waukomis school patrons will vote on the district's largest-ever bond proposal.
Elections in the city of Enid will be held in Wards 3, 4 and 6.
Voters living Waukomis Public Schools district will decide on the proposed $7.3 million bond, intended largely for construction of a new elementary school and cafeteria building, as well as security, facility and band upgrades.
All polling locations are expected to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., despite inclement weather. Those in line by 7 p.m. still may vote.
Candidates running for Enid's Ward 3 seat are Kent Rorick and Keith Siragusa. Those running for Ward 4 are Loyd Kaufman, Whitney Roberts and incumbent Commissioner Jonathan Waddell. Running for Ward 6 are Ryan Redd, Scott Orr and Michael Shuck.
The winners will serve four-year terms on Enid City Commission. Commissioners are limited to two consecutive terms under city charter.
The previously scheduled recall election of Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell will not be held after the Oklahoma Supreme Court last month deemed its petition insufficient.
Garfield County Election Board was closed Monday due to weather, so it was not immediately clear how ballots were or will be amended to ignore the recall item.
The state election board did not return a call for comment about handling past or present recall votes Monday.
Runoff elections will be held April 6 for the Ward 4 and 6 races in the event no candidate wins a majority.
In February 2017, a total 773 Enid residents voted in the Ward 4 and 6 elections.
Waddell won against then-Commissioner Rodney Timm with 83 of 147 votes, or 56.46%, while George Pankonin, now mayor, was elected Ward 6 city commissioner against incumbent Dr. David Vanhooser with 482 of 626 votes, or 77%.
Vanhooser immediately resigned from the city commission on election night, while Timm also resigned several days later.
Ezzell was elected to a second term with no opponent, so no election occurred. He was first elected to office in February 2013 with 148 of 230 votes, or 64.3%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.