ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners on Tuesday OK’d a $5 million receipt covering storage fees to access the water in Kaw Lake for the city’s future pipeline.
The payment to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees water in the lake, made up a majority of the $8 million-plus city claims Enid City Commission approved en masse in a meeting Tuesday night.
“Tonight’s paying the bills, but it’s a culmination of several years,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert said after the meeting.
The city estimated it saved roughly $8 million to access the water in the Arkansas River Water Basin for its long-planned pipeline project.
City staff were expecting to pay $13 million to the USACE, but thanks to a change to a long-standing federal water resources bill, roughly $5 million was determined to be charged in March 2021.
Gilbert credited U.S. Sen. James Inhofe, city military liaison Mike Cooper and former engineering director Chris Gdanski for getting the deal after years of behind-the-scenes work.
“We needed to save that,” he said. “That’s 8 million (dollars) for the taxpayers.”
Commissioners on Tuesday also accepted all the road crossing and floodplain permits needed for the pipeline to cross county roads and flood plains in the three counties before Garfield County.
Permits included seven road-crossings in Osage County, one floodplain and 10 road-crossings in Kay County, and 15 road-crossings and 10 floodplains in Noble County.
These permits previously were approved by county commissioners, but needed the OK from the city Tuesday, Gilbert said.
The Kaw Lake project’s only permits still awaiting approval at the county level are in Garfield County, he said.
The commission also accepted appointments to several city boards and committees on Tuesday, including three ward-based recommendations to the Kaw Lake Funding Oversight Committee.
Commissioners of each ward recommend appointments. Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen recommended current representative Wade Patterson, who chairs the Kaw Lake committee; Ward 3 Commissioner Keith Siragusa recommended new member Todd Linza; and Ward 5’s Rob Stallings recommended new member Brian Henson, vice president of Enid company Henson Construction.
