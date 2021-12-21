ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners gave the go-ahead Tuesday for the city’s financial advisers to apply for a loan of up to $4 million to largely fund replacing the run-down waterline on Leona Mitchell Boulevard.
The main provides water to those living in the Southern Heights/Garfield Addition neighborhood, which sits from Van Buren to 7th and from Garriott to Steele.
“That’s a huge change” for the neighborhood, Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood, a longtime Southern Heights resident, said after the meeting, which he presided over as mayor pro tempore in George Pankonin’s absence Tuesday.
Fellow resident Valerie Toombs told commissioners the loan application was a historic moment for the city of Enid.
“You hear us and you see us. Thank you,” she said in public comment, before tracing Tuesday’s vote to Enid’s first sit-ins protesting racial segregation at Woolworth’s, led by the mother of another Southern Heights resident, Rae Graves.
Residents of the neighborhood, wearing red T-shirts with “Southern Heights” printed in gold, had been regularly attending commission meetings for the last several months, telling commissioners about their issues with the water pressure and discoloration.
“Now you have us,“ Toombs said. “We rise a thousand times a day. We will stand up forever. We believe in you for it, city of Enid, we believe. Thank you.”
Commissioners first approved the initial administrative resolution and a required emergency motion. Then, as Enid Municipal Authority, they allowed the application to proceed, and a sales tax agreement — all with votes of 5-0, with Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings abstaining from the three votes.
Under a program with Oklahoma Water Resources Board, 25% of the city’s loan from the board — or up to $1 million — would be automatically forgiven.
The city’s loan period would be as short as three years, and the city would expect the interest rate to be a little over 1%, or around $20,000, said Enid’s municipal financial adviser, John Wolff.
As part of the agreement, the bond firm and Wolff’s municipal advisory firm would each net 1% of the loan amount.
The city would, then, initially spend around $100,000 to immediately get back up to $1 million, with a net of up to $900,000, Wolff said.
“Look at this like a grant,” he said. “It’s a first-come, first-served. A lot of cities are showing interest (in the OWRB forgiveness).”
The water board possibly will consider the loan application as soon as its next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
The waterline project, estimated at $1.8 million, is set to go out to bid early next year, with construction starting in early spring. Workers then would transfer approximately 200 interior lines on the residential streets to the new main.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city is looking to use previously budgeted funds for the project to instead replace another city waterline, one that also had resulted in lower-quality fire flow from area hydrants as reported in February by Enid Fire Department.
Assistant Engineering Director Murali Katta said staff are exploring one of these areas, on Park and Oklahoma between 7th and Lakeview; as well as construction on another waterline on West Randolph from Washington to Van Buren.
