Two Enid residents will join a returning member on the Enid library board after elected city officials chose the three from possibly the most-ever applicants for a city board in recent history on Tuesday.
New board members Brent Price and Christina Hopper, both Enid residents, received the most votes at Tuesday’s Enid City Commission meeting, out of the 18 applicants who’d applied for three open positions on the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s board of directors.
Current library board member and Enid resident Susie Hinkle — one of two board members up for reappointment Tuesday — will serve another year filling the vacancy of another board member.
Enid city commissioners voted three times each. The two candidates with the most votes will serve full three-year terms on the board, beginning next month, and the third-most filling the rest of a current term through May 2023.
Price and Hopper each received five votes from the same four city commissioners — Derwin Norwood, Keith Siragusa, Rob Stallings and Scott Orr — and Mayor George Pankonin. Hinkle received three votes from commissioners Siragusa, Stallings and Orr.
Hinkle, who was first appointed in November to serve the rest of an ongoing term, was one of three board members who voted last week to ban sex-focused library displays and programs promoted by the library.
Fellow board member Margaret Warren, who voted against the policy and also was up for reappointment Tuesday, received no votes.
The board’s April 11 meeting saw myriad Enid residents speaking both in favor and against the policies. The ACLU of Oklahoma publicly opposed the decisions but has not taken outright legal action.
Library staff promptly canceled any future LGBTQ+ Pride Month displays at the library because of the policies. Later last week, planned library programs for sexual assault awareness and a romance novel book club for adults also were canceled.
Hinkle told commissioners Tuesday she also wants to continue to revise less-controversial library policies.
“Where there might be some controversy, I think if we get creative with the library staff and board together, we can definitely come up with some things … that would make everything a little more neutral,” Hinkle said. “I think we can do that so people going in there, all people, always think this is a super neutral place.”
Commissioner Jerry Allen cast his three votes for other applicants: Stephanie Ezzell, Catina Sundvall and Kristen Jones, who all received his vote alone.
“We’re just so fortunate to have so many people coming to us,” Allen said after the appointments were announced, telling the other applicants, “You’ve got to come back here and you’ve got to get involved in other boards. There’s all kinds of opportunities, and they come up all the time.”
Pankonin said in his five years on the city commission, he’d never seen 18 people apply to serve on one of the city’s boards or commissions. Twenty Enid residents had initially applied for the library board before two withdrew their applications on Monday, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
Commissioners also unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint Enid Police Department’s former chief, Brian O’Rourke, to the city’s Police Civil Service Commission, which oversees the department’s hiring and examinations.
Price, who’s owned Enid janitorial supply company Jenkins & Price since 1999, played in the NBA for over decade before returning to Enid with his family.
He currently serves on the board of Denny Price Family YMCA of Enid, named after his father, Denny Price, and has served on several committees at the church Emmanuel Enid.
For many years, he also was main speaker of the Enid faith-based nonprofit Hope Outreach’s abstinence tailgate, persuading Enid youths from having sex until marriage.
Price, who has four children, said Tuesday he wanted to keep the library’s integrity for his grandchildren as “somewhere safe for families to grow.”
“I remember getting on our bikes in the summer — like ducks with four little ducklings, going in a little adventure — going to the Enid library,” Price said. “We went on the big adventure searching for the perfect book to take home.”
Hopper is an Air Force evaluator and instructor pilot at Vance Air Force Base, has a master’s of education in teaching and learning and has home-schooled her three children for three years.
She also works as a first officer for Delta Airlines, as does Enid library board chairman Joseph Fletcher.
Hopper also serves on the Tuskegee Airmen Inc.’s board of directors and is a youth summer camp sponsor for the Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center in Oklahoma.
“I believe the library is a hub,” she said. “It represents a place of communal learning and growth for our entire community.”
The three members will be sworn in during the library board’s next meeting, set for noon Monday, May 9, at the library.
