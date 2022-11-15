ENID, Okla. — Enid’s local airport now will charge jets that land there and use its services without purchasing a minimum amount of fuel.
Enid City Commission on Tuesday evening approved amending an ordinance to add a $100 ramp fee at Enid Woodring Regional Airport. It does not apply to jets that already have a contract with the airport, such as Vance Air Force Base.
Keston Cook, director at Woodring, said pilots typically land jets at Woodring to refuel their aircrafts and get lunch, but there would be about one instance every eight days of a jet landing without purchasing fuel.
The airport provides amenities, like staff putting chocks around aircrafts’ wheels and free coffee and snacks, but the only way the it profits off jets — and any aircraft — that land there is if pilots purchase fuel.
“They can utilize all these amenities that the airport has, and at the end of the day, if they don't take fuel, then we don't profit, and it’s an expense,” Cook said. “The ramp fee just allows us to recoup some of the costs that we have for some of these nice amenities, and it also allows for new amenities to offer pilots and not cost an additional charge to (Woodring).”
The ramp fee — which is common across the nation at other similarly sized municipal airports — must be paid prior to a jet’s departure, and if not, then a $10 penalty fee will be added.
City commissioners also unanimously approved all of their consent items, including the acceptance of a permit, approved by Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, for the construction of a waterline to serve the residences along Garland between Garriott and Randolph.
The project is associated with the future widening of Garland, and city commissioners also approved multiple easements to provide rights-of-way for that.
The submission of two grant applications to Oklahoma Department of Transportation also was approved. One grant’s funds would assist in funding the Prairie View Elementary Safe Routes and School project, and funds from the other grant’s funds would assist in funding the Enid Trail System connection to Vance project, which would connect the trail ending at Meadowlake Park to the perimeter gate/fence at Vance.
