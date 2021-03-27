City: Code hearing to address Broadway Tower problems won't result in building's demolition

A code hearing Monday will address dilapidated building conditions of the Broadway Tower but will not result in Enid’s historic downtown building being demolished, city officials said.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Code Department staff would instead ask the property’s owners, Dana and Johnny Peart, with B.H. Tower LLC, to board up broken windows on an adjoining two-story building and address other related issues in the long-vacant properties.
The private hearing with code official Ken Bradley and property inspector Brenda Gaspar will be held at 10 a.m. at the city administration building.
All buildings owned by B.H. Tower from 114-124 E. Broadway will be included in the hearing, according to notices posted on the doors on March 19.
Gilbert said as far as he knew, Monday would be the first time the Broadway Tower properties had gone to a code hearing.
City spokesperson Derrick Silas said the city has received numerous emails, calls and online reports complaining about the building.
On March 5, an anonymous code violation complaint, filed on the city’s SeeClickFix website, reported broken windows at 120 E. Broadway and the roof hanging over the facade at the 122 address. A code assistant the same day assigned the issue to Gaspar, who started a case at the multiple locations.
In November, another complaint of a dilapidated structure reported the Broadway Tower was not being maintained at its official address of 114 E. Broadway.
The complaint reported broken windows and other windows left open to rain and weather for years at a time, resulting in water damage on upper floors, and that the Broadway Tower had become a refuge for vermin such as pigeons and had attracted illegal activity. This left it uninhabitable because of a lack of necessary repairs, the claim stated.
Under Enid’s current city code, administrators from the Code Department meet with property owners in a hearing to determine if a property has become dilapidated — or detrimental to the health and safety of the public or a fire hazard to nearby property.
Following 10 days’ hearing notice to the property owner, if the code administrator determines the building is dilapidated, they may cause the property to be torn down and removed. The city clerk then would file a notice of dilapidation and a city lien claim with the Garfield County clerk.
The property owner would be personally obligated for destruction and removal costs and pay the city for costs incurred, but may file an appeal with the mayor and city commission within 10 days of the order. They then would have 30 days to challenge the commission’s otherwise final decision.
Hotel hurdles
In 2012, the Pearts, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., purchased the warranty deed of the Broadway Tower, its adjoining buildings and parking lots for $250,000 from Tower Properties LLC’s Bob Berry and Lew Ward.
Berry and Ward had bought the tower for $100,000 in 1981, 50 years after it was first built.
The Pearts had bought the building with the promise of economic innovation and rehabilitation. Around 100 people at this time worked for the 25 businesses leasing space in the 15-story building.
Johnny Peart told the News & Eagle in June 2013 he wanted to turn the tower into an eight-floor themed hotel, with retail and restaurant space on the first floor and offices on the other stories.
In August 2013, the Enid City Commission approved a five-year rebate agreement with B.H. Tower, which, in exchange for required renovations, would receive a 1.5% sales tax rebate from business in the tower and up to $50,000 permit fees waived.
However, these plans to restore the historic tower to its former glory never came to fruition.
By the next year, problems started popping up, with tenants moving out, electrical code violations being reported and legal battles with first-floor restaurant employees going to the state Department of Labor.
A facade buckled and fell in 2015, resulting in tenants being evacuated from the building, which was closed for several days. A cigar lounge opened on the first floor, but closed several years later.
A burglary was reported in the second floor in 2017; another suspected burglary was reported in late 2018.
No tenants are currently occupying the tower, which has been left vacant for years.
Before the point of no return
The Broadway Tower’s status on the National Register of Historic Places does not mean it cannot be demolished or destroyed, according to the U.S. National Park Service, unless a building is involved in a federal project receiving funds or permits, or if a state preservation office has its own laws.
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society’s 2020 preservation plan, its most current, Oklahoma does not have state laws in place that could protect historic resources. In Oklahoma, 109 properties are listed in the National Register.
OHS recommends cities enact and enforce their own ordinances to protect eligible districts and landmarks.
Along with the city manager, other public leaders say they are against removing what they call one of the most “iconic” buildings in Enid.
Lisa Powell, executive director of the Enid Regional Developmental Alliance, said her office is disappointed with the current state of the building, but nothing has come of meetings ERDA has had in the last several years with individuals interested in buying the tower.
Powell said ERDA hopes the current owner either fixes the issues and completes restoration, or sells it to a willing buyer.
Main Street Enid Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said Friday she’s been working with ERDA to find more possible investors and said she hopes someone would want to make the tower into apartments, an AirBnB-type area or even a rooftop bar.
“We do want to do something with it before it gets past that point of no return,” Beurlot said.
According to the Garfield County Assessor, Broadway Tower was valued in 2020 at $588,170 in total fair cash value — the value a seller and buyer would negotiate sale of the property — compared with 2018’s market value of $124,930.
The property’s fair cash improvement value increased $479,520 between 2018 and 2019.
MSE Board President Roxanna Costello said in February that Oklahoma Main Street was going to have an architect come to Enid in April 2020 to give examples of downtown living, but this was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“We as Enid like to use that building in particular in pictures, and then you drive by it …,” Costello said. “You look at the Broadway Tower, and it’s sad because we see this building that’s not being taken care of.”