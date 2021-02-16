ENID, Okla. — The City of Enid has closed the landfill Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to a power outage.
Trash will be picked up as usual, according to the city's press release, which also implored residents to be patient and expect delays in solid waste services this week of severe weather conditions.
“The City will make efforts to get all the trash picked up," said David Hunter, director of public utilities, "and if low temps prevent the crews from picking up every residence in that zone, we will put that in consideration with follow-up service.”
OG&E Electric Services started rolling blackouts Tuesday morning across the state to reduce demand on the system.
The service interruptions were ordered by the Southwest Power Pool. Enid, Woodward and Hennessey are included in the directive.
Service interruptions could last two hours.
In addition to the landfill, cold weather has closed the city's recycling center for the week. Enid Transit was closed Tuesday, and Meadowlake Golf Course and clubhouse are closed through Thursday, according to city officials.
