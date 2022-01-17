The city of Enid’s city clerk’s office will be closed temporarily Tuesday and Wednesday due to personnel shortages as a result of COVID-19 issues.
Utility bill payments made by auto-pay, drop box or mail will be processed as normal.
Those who need to pay utility bills during the temporary closure have the following options:
• Mail: City of Enid, P.O. Box 1768, Enid, OK 73702.
• City Drop Box: The city drop box is located in front of city administration building, Martin Luther King, Jr. Municipal Complex, 401 W. Garriott.
• Phone Payments: Payments can be made over the phone at (844) 973-1668. Customers will need their full 12-digit account number for this option.
• Online: Go to utilitybilling.enid.org. Select "Pay Now" to make a one-time payment, without registration. Customers will need to have the full 12-digit account number, found on the top right-hand side of their bill. Payments can be made with credit/debit cards or with a bank account.
