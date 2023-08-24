ENID, Okla. — City of Enid street crews will continue painting streets across the city through Sept. 1, according to a city press release.
City officials urge motorists to take measures when coming upon the painting crews to avoid damage to vehicles.
Passing the painting truck without direction from the paint crew or passing on the right shoulder are considered moving violations and put the crew at risk, according to city of Enid guidelines.
Motorist should stay in the driving lane to avoid paint transferring to tires, wheels or fenders; drive slowly; and follow directions from the crew or posted signs.
Enid Police Department will be patrolling these moving work zones and will cite violators, according to the release.
A tentative schedule includes East Broadway on Thursday, Aug. 24; West Broadway on Friday, Aug. 25; North Washington on Monday, Aug. 28; North Independence on Tuesday, Aug. 29; North Grand on Wednesday, Aug. 30; South 2nd and South Adams on Thursday, Aug. 31; and the entire downtown area on Friday, Sept. 1.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions and progress of work.
