ENID, Okla. — Improvements to infrastructure was the most popular subject discussed during an Enid City Commission candidate forum held at noon Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at YWCA Enid.
Garfield County Republican Women's Club sponsored the forum.
A full house listened to candidates introduce themselves and detail their priorities.
David Mason and Jayme Wright Latta filed to run for mayor to replace George Pankonin, who decided not to run for another term.
Mason was the first candidate to the podium. He is a former Ward 6 commissioner.
“A community cannot be static ,and we need to continue to move Enid forward,” he said.
As a commissioner, he worked on the $342 million Kaw Lake water project and said it was significant to Enid and also Enid’s relationship with Vance Air Force Base and future projects at the base.
He said it is significant to get a candidate outside of Enid with strong credentials to lead Enid Regional Development Alliance. He said Enid also needs to focus on promoting its sports facilities and bringing more sports activities here.
Latta wants to become the first woman mayor in Enid. She discussed her extensive retail operations experience in New York, Florida and Enid.
“I want to focus on downtown and make retail more energetic,” she said.
She was involved in management of golf courses and other retail outlets and said her retail experience will be helpful with this priority.
“I want to be a mayor for all Enid and not just the top 10%. I will not be a rubber stamp," she said.
She wants to address the decay of infrastructure and poverty in the city. Latta said she can help make Enid a great place in which to work, play and live.
In Ward 1, incumbent commissioner Jerry Allen filed for another term, along with challenger Judd Blevins.
Allen said he and his family have been about service to the Enid community, where he was born and has continued to live his entire life.
He talked about wanting to finish the Kaw Lake water pipeline project. During his time on the commission, he was involved with wastewater, streets and water improvements, the licensing of OG&E, the downtown hotel and skate park.
He wants to continue to work on the Advance Soccer Complex, the theater and bringing another department store to Enid.
Blevins grew up in the Kremlin area and went to Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He served as a Marine in Iraq.
“I left Enid for a period of time and should have come back sooner to work with my father in his roofing business,” he said.
He wants to repair existing roads and to expand others.
“Enid has 40 miles of dirt roads,” he said.
He wants to build new neighborhoods and make the code department more efficient.
In Ward 2, incumbent Derwin Norwood filed, as did challengers Doug Boyle and Kyle Hockmeyer.
Norwood wants to make his service about the people of Enid.
“It’s about giving back to the community, he said.
He wants to continue with the projects that have been started and to continue with infrastructure improvements, and invest in children and after-school programs.
Boyle came to Enid while training at Vance as a Marine pilot. He has served 22 years in the Marines and Air Force Reserves and is a civilian simulator instructor.
He said he defends the U.S. Constitution.
“I opposed the shutdowns and those who want to take away liberties," he said.
He wants the city to be more proactive about infrastructure problems and wants more family activities.
Hockmeyer works at Autry Technology Center in human resources and is a fourth-generation Enid resident. He said his qualifications for the city commission are unique because his job is about the workforce.
“We are about training workers for existing businesses, helping them and trying to attract other industries that we can help train their employees," he said.
Hockmeyer wants to market and recruit Enid and focus on infrastructure.
Municipal elections are non-partisan. All registered Enid residents will be able to vote in the mayor’s race, but only voters in Ward 1 and Ward 2 will be able to vote in their respective races.
Sample ballots are available for the Feb. 14 election. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at Garfield County Election Board during normal business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.