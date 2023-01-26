ENID, Okla. — Individuals running for local municipal offices answered questions of various topics during a public candidate forum Thursday evening.
Enid City Commission Ward 1 candidates Jerry Allen, the incumbent, and Judd Blevins; Ward 2’s incumbent Derwin Norwood and challengers Kyle Hockmeyer and Doug Boyle; and mayoral candidate David Mason were in attendance at the Stride Bank Center.
Retired District Judge Kyle Haskins attended in place of mayoral candidate Jayme Wright Latta, who had a prior commitment at the same time as the panel-style event.
Each candidate gave opening statements and answered questions from forum moderators Cindy Allen, publisher of the Enid News & Eagle, and Jeff Funk, retired News & Eagle publisher; and from residents who submitted questions ahead of time.
The topics included areas where the candidates would like city government to spend less and more time and money; the next big improvement in Enid; when should the city of Enid offer a prospective new business a financial incentive to develop locally; issues surrounding the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County; Enid’s retail sector; Enid’s housing and commercial space; and the city of Enid’s role in helping provide activities and opportunities for local youth.
The public candidate forum was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on both the city of Enid’s and Enid News & Eagle’s Facebook pages.
Areas where city government should spend less and more time and money
Mayoral candidate Mason said he would like to get to a point where the city spends less money on the Stride Bank Center.
“I know that we agreed to pay up to $750,000 a year to subsidize that until it got completely up and running self-sufficient,” he said. “We had gotten very, very close to the tune of about $262,000 that we were having to subsidize it, and COVID hit and just absolutely wrecked that, and now we’re starting all over.”
More money, Mason said, could be spent on economic development and standard of life.
“Jobs fix everything. We need constant business coming into our town,” Mason said. “And the last thing is standard of life. … When you think that our lifestyle, our trails, our parks and our movie theaters don’t count for something, they count for a lot. We’ve got to continue to spend money and work on that so we have a better standard of life so when people come, they want to live here.”
Haskins, speaking on behalf of mayoral candidate Latta, said money should be spent wisely in areas where it’s needed most, saying homelessness and drug and alcohol issues need to be combatted.
“If you can focus a lot of that money with regard to treatment programs, family drug court programs, more opportunities for diversion programs for families to keep kids out of DHS custody and keep them home with their parents — that’s the best money you can spend,” Haskins said.
Ward 1 incumbent Jerry Allen said more time and money should be spent on streets and infrastructure.
“There’s never an end to needing to maintain everything, and the city of Enid owns a lot of buildings and is responsible for a lot of not just streets, but water infrastructure, what we spend out at the landfill to open up new cells,” Allen said. “There’s just any number of things that you need to continue to spend money on and focus on.”
Blevins, a Ward 1 candidate, said the city of Enid “does not need to be in the real estate business” and should focus on seeing the Kaw Lake water pipeline project through to the end.
Once that’s complete, water pressure issues throughout Enid will be alleviated, and more water will be brought to industrial areas, which will make attracting industry much easier, Blevins said.
Blevins added that the city has a lot of great additions coming to Enid, such as the new soccer complex and a possible movie theater.
“I think the city needs to make investments in the infrastructure in that area, which is in Ward 1, to make sure that accessing these areas isn’t an inconvenience,” Blevins said.
Boyle said the government should be held responsible and accountable for where they’re spending the taxpayers’ money, saying an area where the city could spend less money is buying properties.
More money, Boyle said, could be spent on infrastructure, such as ensuring the Kaw Lake water pipeline project stays on time and in its budget, and spent on family friendly things.
“I think as far as the movie theater that we’re moving forward with and the soccer complex — I would like to see more of those family friendly kinds of things that the city puts their money and time into,” Boyle said.
Hockmeyer said he would like to see a shift in how the city of Enid spends money, focusing more on incentivizing local businesses instead of larger ones.
“It’s great to incentivize big businesses to come to Enid. … You still have to do that in some capacity, but I’d like to see a shift in finding ways to incentivize local businesses that are here to keep the doors open and to stay,” Hockmeyer said.
On more ways to spend money, Hockmeyer said he’d like to see the city of Enid market itself to Northwest Oklahoma to recruit taxpayers to get jobs and businesses here, and getting site pads for new businesses ready.
“You need them to be ready so that if it’s down to us and one other community, … if one has a pad ready and one doesn’t, then they’re going to go with the one that has the pad ready,” he said. “I know it takes money, so we’ve got to be strategic in how we go about doing it and selecting certain areas and focusing on getting those areas ready before we start branching off into other areas.”
Norwood, the incumbent of Ward 2, said sales tax revenue determines how the city spends money.
“We determine that by how we’re going to balance the budget. We balance the budget by priorities,” he said. “We have a five- to 10-year plan on how we’re going to spend the money. … If we put all the money in one area, then the economy here will collapse, so we have to study how we’re going to spend the money so that we can balance the economy by balancing the budget.”
When should the city offer a prospective business a financial incentive?
Mason said several things should be looked at, including the number of jobs it would create, the level of income it brings and if Enid already has that industry.
“We have to do incentives to bring businesses in, but we need to think about that,” he said, “and … I would be very opposed to ever subsidizing or helping restaurants. I think if you build your economic base, and you have good jobs, restaurants follow.”
Haskins said Enid needs higher paying jobs.
“You’ve got to focus whatever tax incentives that you have on higher paying jobs that are progressive and that are sustainable,” Haskins said. “They’ve gotta be willing to be here for the long-term. … There’s so many things that can be done to bring people to this town and put people to work, but they’ve got to be high-paying jobs.
Blevins said there needs to be a genuine need, saying Enid needs a department store to fill the void created by the loss of JCPenney and Dillard’s.
“We’ve got several small boutiques here. I love small businesses, … and we can certainly find ways to support them, but we do need a department store here,” he said. “That is something I’d be very willing to give a tax incentive to, and that would be my line of thought in offering tax incentives to businesses: Does it serve a genuine need here in the community, or does it not?”
Allen said financially incentivizing companies is done through the Enid Regional Development Alliance with small business loans, which is important because it’s “ very impactful” to the businesses that get the loans.
He also gave examples of other areas of incentivizing, including department stores in the District.
“With the movie theater — we offered them a lot of money. … One of the loans is a million dollars, and if they pay that back over 30 years, it will make up for the money that we put out to that project,” he said. “In other words, we get paid back for everything. Finally, the GEFCO building just sold, and we’d heard some rumors, … and then we see that we have a new business here. That’s a wonderful thing. No money went out there. They didn’t come to us or ask for any loans. … Just being here and having facilities like that has been a big bonus to us.”
Boyle said the city can do it for something that’s important, will build revenue and bring people into the community.
“All these small rural towns — instead of going to (Oklahoma City), they can come here to Enid,” he said. “The one thing you have to do, though, is there has to be a cut off. It can’t be any type of indefinite thing.”
Hockmeyer said if the city is incentivizing a business to come to Enid, the business needs to have high-wage careers, not low-paying jobs, and everybody it would impact should be at the table.
He also said he’d like to incentivize local businesses to stay in Enid.
“If we show that we’re invested in our businesses, then other companies are going to want to come and be part of that,” Hockmeyer said. “I’d almost like to see us flip the script and try to get a little more innovative in our approaches so that we can entice people to want to be here — not have to give them handouts to come here.”
Norwood mentioned the TIF with Renew Energy that Enid City Commission approved last year, saying the business will hire about 100 individuals with an annual salary of at least $50,000 with benefits.
“That’s a great TIF,” he said. “As the city council, we look and study … and seek ways to incentivize our economy so that one part of our economy won’t fail and the other prosper,” he said. “We seek to try to balance the economy on how we incentivize money that we give to or loan to local businesses.”
