ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission on Tuesday evening will consider approving, adopting and appropriating the city of Enid’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
At ECC’s regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023,the commission will consider the resolution for the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, as well as the 2023-24 financial plan for Vance Development Authority.
Both of those reports were delivered to the commission on April 21, 2023, and presented during its May 1, 2023, study session and special sessions on both May 9 and 11, 2023, the latter of which also had a public hearing.
Approval of the resolution by city commissioners would adopt and appropriate the 2023-24 operating and capital budgets for the city of Enid and would approve VDA’s 2023-24 financial plan, and copies of both are available at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, on the city of Enid’s website and in the city clerk’s office.
Total resources of Enid’s FY 2023-2024 budget amount to $114,366,030, and the total amount of department-level appropriations is $117,198,175.
City commissioners also will consider resolutions to approve and adopt the FY 2023-24 Enid Municipal Authority financial plan; the 2023-24 Enid Economic Development Authority financial plan; and the 2023-24 Enid Transportation Authority financial plan.
CDBG’s 5-year plan, proposed projects and activities
Also during Tuesday’s regular meeting, city commissioners will hold a public hearing and then consider approving a resolution that would adopt the Community Development Block Grant’s five-year consolidated plan 2023-27 and the fiscal year 2023 program annual action plan, which would be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development.
The amount of CDBG funds available to the city of Enid is determined by a formula administered by HUD, with the FY 2023 funding allocation amount having been set at $491,970.
The five-year plan for 2023-27 addresses the city of Enid’s priorities, which include public facility and improvements; housing and homeless prevention; youth facilities, programs and services; mental health and substance abuse programs; transportation; neighborhood cleanups; micro-enterprise assistance; and program administration.
City commissioners also will consider approval of the FY 2023 CDBG proposed projects and activities for $491,970, as recommended by the CDBG Funding Commission.
The CDBG Funding Commission met April 20, 2023, to rate, rank and make recommendations as to the activities that would receive CDBG funding, which includes three youth services programs for a total of $55,000 for Zoe Teen Cafe, Zoe Kid’s Cafe and Making a Difference; one housing program for $146,206.30 for CDSA; one micro-enterprise business assistance program for $15,000 for Enid Regional Development Alliance; administration of $90,000 for CDBG; and five facility improvement projects totaling $185,763.70 for Hope Outreach Ministries, Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, 4RKids, Northern Oklahoma College and Zoe’s.
Other agenda items
City commissioners also will consider a resolution that would, if approved, appropriate $8,243,902.53 to fund change order No. 6 with Garney Companies for the Kaw Lake Water Supply Program, with the city of Enid using $4 million in congressional appropriations and $4,243,902.53 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the appropriation.
The approval of change order No. 6 itself also is up for consideration. Change order No. 6 incorporates permitted plans and specifications, associated revisions and all guaranteed maximum price assumptions and clarifications and the bid-date package requirements into the CMAR contract.
The funds would result in the final GMP amount of $256,824,042.73, and change order No. 6 also would add 148 days to the contract, extending the substantial completion date to June 27, 2024.
City commissioners also will consider a resolution to amend the 2022-23 general fund budget by appropriating $1.75 million to increase the 2022-23 appropriated amounts for the general fund transfers department and amending the 2022-23 capital improvement fund’s budget by appropriating $1.75 million to increase the 2022-23 appropriated amounts for the capital improvement department.
Last fiscal year, $3 million was approved for the widening of Cleveland from Willow to the railroad tracks, and in December 2022, an agreement was approved between the city of Enid, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway for $142,829.20, which covered Enid’s share of the necessary railroad crossing improvements.
After ODOT received bids for the project, the entity determined Enid’s share would be $4,590,411, which, combined with Enid’s share of the railroad improvements, made the total share approximately $4.75 million.
An agreement with ODOT also will be considered. It caps Enid’s local share of ODOT’s improvement of Cleveland between Willow and the railroad tracks at $4,590,411, with $428,683 listed as the federal share.
An application for $640,188.70 in grant funds from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission for partial funding of one of Enid Woodring Regional Airport’s projects also will be considered for submission on Tuesday evening.
The project to construct a new joint-use hangar at Woodring costs $1,600,471.76, and the grant applications requests $640,188.70.
City commissioners also will consider approving a $14,580 grant award to Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park for the historical mural to be placed at Woodring’s Hangar No. 11.
During the study session ahead of the regular meeting Tuesday, city commissioners will hear updates on the Enid housing study, the five-year street plans and Monsees Park improvements.
ECC, in addition during the study session, will review a proposed ordinance to amend the Enid Town Square Overlay District to prohibit additional medical marijuana dispensaries, grow facilities and processors. Other prohibited uses in that area already include “adult entertainment uses” as defined in the existing ordinance, bingo parlors, blood banks and metal buildings.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular meeting set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
