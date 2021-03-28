After months of delay, a city board will decide this week if Five80 Coffeehouse’s planned outdoor amenities would violate city code as neighboring downtown businesses have argued.
The Enid Board of Adjustment will rule on a building permit appeal alleging the proposed outdoor seating and bathroom area behind Five80’s building, at 122 E. Randolph, would constitute a shelter, which is prohibited in the downtown area under city code.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Grand Ballroom of the Stride Bank Center.
After hearing both counsel arguments and witnesses, the five-member board will vote whether to overrule the building permit city code staff approved on Jan. 7. The decision requires a three-member majority.
The board will first consider convening with the city attorney into executive session, which is closed to the public, to deliberate and issue a ruling.
City Attorney Carol Lahman advised attorney Clint Claypole that his clients may file an appeal to the permit if it pertained to zoning disputes with the city Board of Adjustment before business owner Dee Plummer filed his on Jan. 19.
“Shelters, emergency, domestic violence, dependent and neglected children” are among prohibited land uses in the Enid town square overlay district commonly known as downtown, according to a zoning ordinance amendment from 1980.
Over two months ago, Plummer, of Hans Plummer PLLC, filed an appeal objecting to the building plans of faith-based nonprofit Forgotten Ministries, which owns Five80.
During a Jan. 21 city commission meeting, 17 businesses spoke in opposition to Forgotten Ministries leader Jeremiah Herrian’s intent to continue providing amenities to Enid’s homeless community in the downtown area after the Breezeway’s were removed last fall.
Herrian said during the city commission that the plans to add outdoor seating had been in the works for several years, not since the Breezeway was closed as he’d said at a meeting earlier that month.
“The idea behind that (statement from Jan. 5) was relocating the Breezeway, the idea behind that was to relocate the things the Breezeway did well,” Herrian had said.
Herrian said in January the bathroom hours could be changed if that was a problem.
For several months, city planning staff had been waiting for a required abstractor list of properties within 300 feet of Five80 that had been completed by Humphrey Abstract.
Forgotten Ministries estimated the project to cost $5,000, according to the permit application, and paid nearly $500 in building mechanical, electrical and plumbing fees, when the permit was approved, according to an attached receipt.
The seating area, next to an adjoining bathroom, would be covered by an awning, according to designs from Watkins Services.
The entire area is estimated at 38.8 by 18 feet, according to the permit application submitted by Peggy Grisham with Forgotten Ministries. Several design options and sizes were submitted for the bathroom.
The entire coffeehouse is currently reported at 150 feet in depth with a 50-foot frontage, according to Garfield County Assessor reports.
Neither Plummer nor Herrian responded to a request for comment by Saturday.
