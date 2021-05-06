Applications are being accepted for service on three city of Enid boards and commissions.

Boards are taking applications are:

• Fire Civil Service Commission: Any interested resident of the city of Enid.

• Board of Directors of the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County: Any interested resident.

• Vance Development Authority: Retired member of the U.S. Air Force and an at-large board member.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 24.

Applications can be completed electronically by selecting a link provided on the city’s website: Enid.org/boards. Information may be obtained at the city clerk's, at 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.

