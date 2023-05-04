ENID, Okla. — Discussions about the city of Enid’s annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year are underway.
The first draft of the FY 2023-24 annual budget report was presented at Enid City Commission’s study session on Monday, May 1, 2023.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said, after looking at the draft budget, “Enid’s doing wonderfully” and is “on the move.”
“We’re fortunate that we are in a growing economy, which is why economic development is important for us,” he said.
The annual budgeting process begins around January or February of each year, said Erin Crawford, Enid’s chief financial officer, as accounting staff members start going through and updating revenue and expense histories to look at projections while also receiving requests from different city of Enid departments.
Crawford said the city expects to end the current FY with about $41.3 million in total sales tax revenue, which was originally budgeted at $38.7 million.
The FY 2023-24 projected budget for sales tax revenue is $40.2 million, a 3.97% increase from the current FY, which Crawford said is conservative.
“So, less than we’re bringing in, which is consistent — a lot of the Municipal Budget Act says you should plan for 90% of your revenues from the previous year as a guideline,” she said.
The total amount of projected revenues and expenditures for FY 2023-24, respectively, and including transfers between funds, are $177.5 million and $183.9 million, not including transfers of funds.
Not including the transfers between funds, Crawford said the actual amount of revenues and expenditures for FY 2023-2024 are $104.5 million — 74% which comes from sales and use tax and utility fees combined — and $110.9 million.
The city would end the next year with a projected $6.4 million deficit.
There are 22 different funds the city budgets for. The General Fund and Enid Municipal Authority are the two largest in dollar amounts, and under the former, there are 21 different city departments, and the latter has eight.
“The Municipal Authority is the way that the city of Enid can do capital projects,” Crawford said of EMA. “As a city, we can’t take out debt, but the Municipal Authority can, so it gets all the funding — the whole Kaw Lake program flows through that.”
Crawford said the biggest change from the current FY to FY 2023-2024 is that there are additional debt payments due in FY 2023-2024.
“And that’s related to the Kaw Lake program, and this will be the first year we have a full payment due,” she said. “So this $19 million will be the amount that we’re sustained at for a while in the loan payments. As a result, we have $3 million less, so we have transfers out mainly to Capital Funds to do capital projects next year of $3 million less.”
On Monday, Crawford discussed seven of the 22 specific funds the city budgets for, including General Fund, Health Fund, EMA, Vance Development Authority, Community Development Block Grant, Sinking Fund and Enid Transit Authority.
Two other special budget meetings are scheduled for next week on Tuesday, May 9, 2023,and Thursday, May 11, 2023. Following those, the city commission will vote on the proposed budget.
“The city continues to focus on doing all we can with fixing and replacing infrastructure and providing for public safety,” Gilbert said of the annual budget process.
