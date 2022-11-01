ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission approved multiple agenda items Tuesday evening.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the 12 new vehicles that city commissioners approved purchasing for the Public Works and Public Utilities divisions will help employees continue to better do their jobs and serve the local community.
“When (the vehicles) get to a particular age … the maintenance costs begin to get pretty high, and they depreciate,” he said. “That’s why it’s good to be able to try and keep up and replace them as we go … to provide services for the citizens of Enid.”
Commissioners amended the purchase of three trucks for the Public Works Division from $100,529.25 to $165,180. The purchases originally were awarded last November, but Confidence Ford informed the city of Enid the order couldn’t be filled with the 2022 models but said it was willing to do so instead with the 2023 models.
The $290,350 purchase of five trucks from Confidence Ford in Norman for the Public Works Division was awarded, replacing those identified as being in need of replacement.
During the meeting, commissioners, acting as Enid Municipal Authority, awarded the purchase of four trucks — a total of $213,884 — from Confidence Ford for the Public Utilities Division.
Also for the Public Utilities Division, EMA approved the purchase of a $208,000 2024 Freightliner M2 106/Heil PT 1000 20-yard, rear-load refuse truck to replace a 2005 model that has been used more than 17,700 hours and is past its service life.
The $299,145 purchase of a 2017 CAT 623K Scraper for the city’s landfill was approved, too. The Scraper, which still has many years of serviceable use remaining, was approved for a five-year lease in November 2017, and instead of renewing the lease, staff recommended purchasing it to “likely save significant money.”
\
Other approvals
With official approval from commissioners, a $354,100 contract was awarded to Musco Sports Lighting for a project for new lighting at the middle and north softball fields at Kellet Park.
Light poles at the softball fields were deemed to be in disrepair and, potentially, structurally compromised, warranting the replacement of the required foundations, poles, electrical enclosures, luminaires, wire harnesses and control cabinets.
The middle field also will include a red, blue and green lighting system as part of the upgrade, and the new LED lights will eliminate the need for continued maintenance repairs or upkeep.
One consent agenda item, which was for the approval to submit an application for American Rescue Plan Act grant funding for upgrades to the Ames Waterline, was pulled and voted on separately due to Commissioner Rob Stallings being on Oklahoma Water Resource Board.
Passing 6-1 (since Stallings abstained from voting), staff will submit the grant application for $2 million to OWRB to request funding assistance for a project to re-line a portion of the existing waterline transporting well water from the Ames/Drummond wellfields to the drinking water treatment plant.
If the grant is awarded, the city will be required to provide matching funds of up to $2 million, and funds are available from the EMA’s fund balance.
Commissioners also authorized the city’s attorney to impose a levy on a $28,000 Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission judgment in favor of a woman injured July 1, 2019, during employment and against the city.
Last month, the OWC Commission entered an order to award the woman $28,000. Enid Municipal Code provides any judgment more than $20,000 shall be levied on the tax rolls upon approval from city commission.
EMA accepted assignment of the judgment, and the payments will be made over three years: On June 15 of 2024, 2025 and 2026, along with any statutory interest accrued.
There also were 15 applicants to fill a spot on the Police Civil Service Commission, due to the resignation of Milton Mitchell. Robert Stearns received four votes and will fill the seat.
