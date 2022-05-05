The city of Enid’s plan to address a long-neglected issue of adequate water flow in the Southern Heights neighborhood got a final thumbs-up Tuesday.

City commissioners approved allocating funds from a forgivable loan to replace the old waterline that runs down Leona Mitchell and provides the neighborhood’s main water supply.

Tuesday's procedural vote to transfer $1.73 million to the city’s water capital improvements fund, meant to cover the cost of the project, garnered a standing applause from a group of audience members, women who wore red shirts with “Southern Heights” printed in gold.

Residents of the neighborhood had been notifying city staff and elected officials about the conditions of their water supply during commission meetings for the past year. Utilities staff also had conducted water quality tests and begun cycling water to fix discoloration issues.

The city commissioner whose ward includes the neighborhood said Tuesday the project had motivated him to seek another term in office.

“After seeing what I’m seeing, I’m planning to run again,” Ward 2 City Commissioner Derwin Norwood said, after thanking city staff and elected officials for the project. Norwood was first appointed to finish the rest of a term before being elected in 2019 for a full four-year term.

He also had motioned to award the project’s contract to Luckinbill Construction.

A material delay means a project start date has not yet been decided, city staff said, but the project is set to last 450 days total.

The contract will include replacing both the main waterline and 150 feeder lines to houses, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said, as well as replacing homes’ water meters.

“This is a great example of the city and the governing body here directing staff to rectify a long-standing problem,” Gilbert said during the meeting. “There’s infrastructure problems throughout the city, but Southern Heights has been neglected, so I’m very excited for this item to be here.”

Norwood said the project would enable Forgotten Ministries, which is based in Southern Heights and regularly collaborates with Norwood’s contracting business, to further its homelessness and veteran assistance services in Enid.

“This is very important, not just because of the neglect factor, but it shows Enid is growing and Enid has the potential to grow,” Norwood said. “So some really great things are getting ready to happen.”

Last month, board members of the Oklahoma Water Resources Board approved a $4 million forgivable loan for the Enid Municipal Authority.

City CFO Erin Crawford said Tuesday that the OWRB loan is scheduled to be paid off in three years and interest payments would total $21,716, on an interest rate of 1.03%.

Beginning no later than a year after the project is complete, the loan would be repaid with semi-annual principal, interest and administrative payments.

The initial maturity on the loan application was to be no later than 20 years after completion — however, City Manager Gilbert said Thursday this was later amended to three years, at the request of city commissioners wanting to pay off the loan more quickly.

The city had initially budgeted COVID relief funds for the Leona Mitchell infrastructure project, but pursued the OWRB loan instead because of a 25% (or $1 million) automatic forgiveness. Initial funds were then re-allocated for other capital improvement projects determined by city engineering staff.

City staff and commissioners would discuss how to appropriate the remaining roughly $2.3 million from the loan at next Tuesday’s fiscal year budget overview meeting, Crawford said.