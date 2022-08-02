ENID, Okla. — A local nonprofit organization is one step closer to opening its second transitional housing residence in Enid after receiving funding Tuesday evening.
During their meeting, Enid city commissioners approved a contract for services between the city and Hope Outreach Ministries to allocate $311,500 for the purchase of a multi-family residence that provides transitional housing and services to qualified Enid residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contract is part of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus CV-2 funds that the city of Enid has been awarded — $3 million — in response to COVID-19.
Rodney Fowler, Hope Outreach Transitional Ministry director, said during Tuesday’s meeting that the house, located at 724 W. Broadway, will give people coming out of incarceration a structured environment to help them reintegrate into society.
“These individuals are already living in your neighborhoods and already a part of our community, but this service we provide ... actually increases the quality of life within our community and reduces their likelihood of recidivating and ... relapsing,” Fowler said.
Hope Outreach CEO Matt Lohman said the transitional housing residence, which will provide services such as substance abuse recovery, employment support and life skill development for qualified individuals, is a great opportunity for Hope Outreach to expand its transitional housing ministry.
“It's to help with the population directly affected by COVID-19, which a lot of folks are, when they come out of incarceration,” Lohman said. “Part of our ministry is to help them be able to get up on their feet, make those goals, get the job, save some money, get their driver’s license and a car — acquire some firm foundation so that they can ... have an actual positive transition into society.”
The transitional housing residence is within walking distance to many places of employment, which can help with those staying in the house who are facing transportation barriers, Lohman said, and is close to other services Hope Outreach provides.
Lohman said the transitional housing residence will be able to house up to eight people at a time in the six-to-nine months-long program. Applicants have to meet a certain number of requirements to live there.
“The biggest qualification is that people have to want to be in the program and really want to change ... and contribute to society,” Lohman said.
The contract between the city and Hope Outreach will be effective for one year from the execution date.
Lohman said he expects the transitional living house to be up and running by the end of this year or early into 2023, if all of the next steps in the process goes accordingly.
“There's just been so many people who have been instrumental in us getting to this point,” Lohman said. “We're just very, very thankful.”
