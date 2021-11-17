ENID, Okla. — The city’s road workers plan to spend the rest of the fiscal year repairing asphalt on streets in the Southern Heights neighborhood south of East Garriott.

Eight projects mostly on stretches of the state-named streets between South 2nd to 7th are planned for the rest of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends in July, city Public Works Department staff told Enid city commissioners during a study session Tuesday.

Since August, crews already have completed 16 road projects largely throughout the east side of Enid, including several sections of roads in Southern Heights.

“I feel like they deserve it,” said Ashley Humphrey, supervisor of the crews doing the asphalt work. “Everybody in Enid deserves it, but we need to make sure they get taken care of.”

Longtime Southern Heights resident Valerie Toombs said after Tuesday’s meeting that improvements to infrastructure in the area have been over 75 years behind.

“But better late than never,” Toombs said.

This year’s road work projects are the start of a five-year plan that staff with Stormwater and Roadway Maintenance in Public Works are undertaking, with around a dozen projects planned for each fiscal year.

First, they’ll move farther and farther east into Wards 3 and 4. By year five, for Fiscal Year 2026, workers will go as far west as Ritchie Avenue between Garland and Arlene in Ward 1, as well as Quailwood from Rolling Oaks to Willow in Ward 6.

Humphrey said more road projects could be added in case of emergency, but Enid residents would need to contact her office at (580) 616-7311 or ahumphrey@enid.org.

A repair should last between two to three years, but potholes tend to reoccur in areas with poor drainage, Humphrey has previously said.

Compared with when the program began nearly three years ago, workers have tripled the amount of roads they’ve laid since Jan. 1, she said.

Using a single lay-down asphalt machine, the crew is down to a week’s timeframe working start to finish on roads, laying an average 200 tons of asphalt a day.

“They’re working day and night to try and find better ways to be more effective with this program,” Humphrey said. “It’s really a symphony when you get all the parts working together.”

Humphrey said the department so far had spent $200,000 of the $700,000 allocated for the asphalt program in this year’s budget.

This program, which has regularly received mid-year budget transfer increases, has far exceeded City Manager Jerald Gilbert’s expectations, he said Tuesday.

“And so it’s only made my expectations grow,” he said. “It’s a great program, and we’re gonna look to try to figure out how to get more resources there.”

The two both said the department is looking into getting another lay-down machine for next year’s budget.