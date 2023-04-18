ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission on Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023, will consider multiple agenda items, ranging from amendments to municipal ordinances to the awarding of a $926,015 contract for a project to relocate a waterline on East Oklahoma.
At their regular meeting, commissioners will consider amending sections in Enid Municipal Code’s “Art in Public Places.” If approved, the ordinance would stagger the terms of Public Arts Commission of Enid members; increase the maximum city contribution for a third-party-initiated public art project from $30,000 to $50,000; and reduce the maximum art dedication for a major city construction project from 1% to one-half of 1%.
The staggered terms would include two appointees with one-year terms; two appointees with two-year terms; and two appointees with three-year terms.
Commissioners will consider approving another ordinance under “Parks and Recreation” in Enid Municipal Code that would adopt the section “Dedication for Parks.” If passed, it would provide for a park dedication similar to the public art dedication tied to major city construction projects of one-half of 1%.
Major city construction projects are contracts where the construction costs are between $250,000 and $10 million.
Commissioners also will consider awarding a $926,015 contract to Southwest Water Works for a project that would provide for the relocation of the waterline between the 700 and 1600 blocks of East Oklahoma to increase the fire flows and improve the water quality to that area of Enid. The total calendar days included in the bid is 165 days.
Commissioners also will approve Amendment No. 2, in the amount of $57,035.86, to the contract for services with the Community Development Support Association to administer Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus CV-2 funded activities for emergency rental, mortgage and utility assistance.
Amendment No. 1 was approved on Aug. 16, 2022, to add emergency utility assistance to the original contract, which was approved April 5, 2022, to provide rental and mortgage assistance to residents.
The amendment, if approved, would provide additional emergency rental and mortgage assistance to aid qualified individuals through June 2023 for a total contract amount of $636,235.86.
Commissioners also will consider approving an amended final plat for Belle Crossing Second Addition Blocks 1 through 5, which both the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and ECC approved nearly two years ago, but the process wasn’t completed by the applicant.
The agenda item states the applicant has presented a final amended map, detailing some minor changes involving slight modifications to lot lines to accommodate easements that affect four parcels.
Staff members reviewed the minor changes to ensure the newly adjusted lot lines conform to the zoning standards for lot size and dimensions in the R-2 single family residential zone.
MAPC unanimously approved the final plat for the Belle Crossing Second Addition Block 1 through 5 at its April 17, 2023, meeting.
Also under community development, the new owners of One Grand Center, which is located at 201 N. Grand and “one of the landmark buildings in downtown Enid,” appealed a denial of a sign permit under the economic develop review provision found in Enid Municipal Code, Section 11-13-15.
The appeal will be considered Tuesday, providing ECC and Enid’s mayor the authority to consider the economic development benefits for waiving the Enid’s sign ordinance.
During the study session ahead of the regular meeting, commissioners will hear a legislative update from Curt Roggow; a quarterly Vance Development Authority update from Mike Cooper and on update on current construction projects from engineering.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular meeting set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.