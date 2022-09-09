ENID, Okla. — With official approval from Enid City Commission, the way has been paved for improving the infrastructure of the local airport.
Enid City Commission on Thursday evening approved various agenda items regarding Enid Woodring Regional Airport that will help with the various upgrades.
Airport director Keston Cook said after Thursday’s meeting the approvals will help with the reconstruction of the crosswind runway, which he said is currently rated as “poor” by Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, and the south ramp, also in poor shape, as well as replacing several “undesirable” hangars.
“This has definitely been a group effort with a lot of people … and we’ve definitely come together as a good team to make this all happen,” Cook said, adding that more than two years worth of work has gone into the process. “I’m happy to see it all come to fruition.”
A $2,186,158 grant from Federal Aviation Administration was approved, funding 90% of the overall project to overlay Runway 13/31 in concrete and narrow it, and commissioners awarded a contract to Broken Arrow-based Contech for $2,230,215 for its reconstruction.
There isn’t a start date yet for the reconstruction, as it depends on the company’s schedule, but Cook said it could be as late as April, though closer to November is the hope.
Also approved for Woodring was a grant application and execution of an agreement with Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission for a $121,453 grant to also go toward the reconstruction of Runway 13/31.
Commissioners approved modifying an agreement with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper for $191,850 to provide grant administration and services needed to redesign Runway 13/31 in concrete, and the amendment also contains the FAA and OAC grant administration, bidding and construction phase services for the project.
Commissioners also voted to amend the 2022-23 airport fund necessary to award the contract and professional services related to the project and authorized the submission of a grant proposal and application to the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation for $2,847,000 to address deficiencies in infrastructure supportive of Vance Air Force Base.
Those requested funds would be used for improvements at Woodring to build a new joint-use hangar and reconstruct the south ramp and south ramp hangars.
During the meeting, Stephen Puckett, the city’s grants resource administrator, said Sept. 21 is when they’ll find out if the application will be awarded.
“Then we’ll be able to begin proceeding with the projects,” Puckett said.
Commissioners also approved an amended and restated funding agreement with Oklahoma Development Finance Authority to combine two previously approved cash incentives: One for $2.5 million to construct a new Vance dormitory and the other for $1.75 million for three Woodring projects — the Tower Display Workstation, the south ramp reconstruction project with eight new general aviation hangars and the new joint-use hangar.
Cook said he wants to continue improving Woodring in the future.
“I just hope to continue on with this momentum and move forward — replace some of the other hangars on the south ramp, since this will replace half of them,” Cook said. “We hope to use this momentum to get funding for the other half of the hangers … and then continue forward with improving the infrastructure in other places.”
