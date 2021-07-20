ENID, Okla. — City commissioners re-upped regular agreements with both the local fire union and Enid’s economic development nonprofit Tuesday.
The unanimously approved collective bargaining agreement between the city of Enid and International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 3722 will last two years, granting three across-the-board pay raises for all Enid Fire Department personnel.
The first 3% increase took effect July 1, and the next two will be added in fiscal year 2022.
Commissioners unanimously approved renewing the city’s annual contract with Enid Regional Development Alliance, funded this year for $600,000 through Enid Economic Development Authority.
The agreement had already been budgeted in the city of Enid’s current fiscal year EEDA budget commissioners approved in May, with a deduction of $3,000 from the year before.
Much like July 8’s Enid City Commission meeting — though smaller in size — Tuesday night’s consent agenda included items for several major city infrastructure projects approved en masse, as well as the fire CBA.
Commissioners accepted public highway dedication deeds totaling $13,700, as well as two permanent easements, that would allow the city to continue plans for construction of a water main along West Chestnut for the Kaw Lake Water Supply program.
The easements, totaling $12,175 with damages, were accepted at this month’s previous commission meeting, but were later identified as temporary easements, not permanent.
Commissioners also accepted three more $500 public highway dedication deeds required for the city’s planned street reconstruction on six blocks of East Maple, which will include adding sidewalks.
The commission approved a previously announced agreement between the city and Oklahoma Department of Transportation for a $180,000 reimbursement grant, which will assist with constructing an access road on the southern half of Garfield County Industrial Park.
The access road will serve future GCIA tenant Chisholm Trail Meats LLC, which will develop 5 acres of the industrial park at 54th and Willow.
As also approved, city-owned land will be set aside as utility easement on 500 S. Grand to install power lines needed for a downtown Christmas tree to be located on the 100 block of West Park south of Stride Bank Center.
Another member was officially appointed to the board of directors for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Jason Fletcher, who was voted the library board president during a meeting earlier this month, was unanimously approved as the county’s designated board appointee.
