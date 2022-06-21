ENID, Okla. — City commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the Enid police union’s two-year collective bargaining agreement, granting a $7,600 increase to patrol officers' starting pay.
The two-year agreement goes into effect on July 1, running until June 30, 2024, and includes a new pay plan to raise the annual salary for Enid Police Department patrol officers from $41,641.60 to $49,298.08.
Chief Brian Skaggs said the increase — the largest amount he said he’s seen since he’s been with the department — will benefit EPD by making the agency more competitive in the job market.
“(Law enforcement agencies) around Oklahoma are all fighting for the same group of applicants,” Skaggs said. “Applicants are looking at the cities that have the best pay and technology and things to do within the police departments, and I think with what we've done inside (EPD), working with the city of Enid and getting the pay up to competitive rate — it's going to benefit us and certainly help decrease our shortage.”
EPD “has not been able to hire sufficient patrolmen in recent years,” according to Tuesday’s agenda item report, and is currently understaffed by 22 officers. The city’s charter allows for one police chief, five captains, six lieutenants, 14 sergeants and 74 patrolmen, for a total of 100 police officers.
According to the CBA, no merits will occur in the first year of the CBA, but all unit members will receive at least a 4% across-the-board increase, and many will receive more.
In fiscal year 2023-24, unit members will receive a 6% across-the-board increase, and those not topped out will be eligible for a merit increase.
Increases to longevity pay also were included in the CBA, with the annual amount for five years going from $250 to $425; 10 years going from $688 to $944; 15 going from $1,125 to $1,463; and 25 or more going from $2,000 to $2,500.
The CBA also raises the hourly rate from $35 to $40 an hour for a minimum of two hours when off-duty officers work in uniform for specified businesses; increases annual credit for work clothes and related duty equipment for non-probationary employees from $400 to $500; and includes the addition of Juneteenth Day as a federal holiday.
