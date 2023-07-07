The city of Enid commissioners on Thursday voted to approve two ordinance changes regarding medial marijuana.
The first ordinance would prohibit medical marijuana dispensaries, processors and grow facilities from opening in the Enid Town Square Overlay District downtown. The ordinance passed on a 7-0 vote, and will take effect within 30 days from the vote. Those medical marijuana businesses already in the ETS district will be grandfathered in, and will not be subject to the new standards. The ordinance affects only those new medical marijuana businesses from operating in the ETS.
Commissioners discussed the goal of having the ETS district be a walkable, business and family friendly area, and felt the ordinance helps work toward that goal.
The second ordinance approved limits commercial medical marijuana grow operations to industrial areas. The ordinance requires that a medical marijuana grow facility must be a factory group building or occupancy. The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal recommends F-1 style buildings for commercial marijuana facilities where the plants are grown, extraction takes place and products are developed. F-1 style buildings have requirements for operations, which include safety and security measures. This ordinance passed with a 7-0 vote, and will take effect within 30 days. Those medical marijuana grow operations already up and running will not be subject to the rule changes, only those that will open after the ordinance has taken effect.
The two ordinances were passed after public hearings were held, which included public comment.
Businesses that may have applied for a transfer with the city will also not be subject to the new ordinances, as long as the application was submitted prior to Thursday’s vote.
In other business:
The commissioners approved all items on the consent docket, which include: approval of the General Liability, Public Officials Errors & Omissions, Law Enforcement/Personal Injury, Automobile Liability and Property and Electronic Data Processing Insurance through June, 30, 2024, in the amount of $494,604;
Awarded a contract to Jackson Civil, LLC, of Enid, for the north block of 10th Street waterline relocation.
Approved a change order for Southwest Water Works, of Oklahoma City, for the waterline relocation from the 400 block south to 100 block north of Garland Road for the widening and waterline relocation project in the amount of $84,431.85.
Approved a change order for Southwest Water Works, of Oklahoma City, for the Garland and Randolph waterline relocation in the amount of $7,175.
Accepted a privately funded project for the Belle Crossing second addition.
Approved a grant to Park Avenue Thrift for a mural on the roundtop building in the amount of $10,900.
Approved of a change order with Henson Construction, of Enid, to deduct $694.00 from the CDSA basement HVAC installation.
Approved the 2023-24 contract for public services between the city of Enid and Main Street Enid, Inc., in the amount of $100,000.
Approved a resolution declaring the city’s continued support and participation in Oklahoma Main Street Center and the continued support of Main Street Enid.
Approved a contract between the city and Community Development Support Association, Inc., to administer Community Development Block Grant funded activities for home repairs, barrier removal assistance and to provide decent affordable housing, in the amount of $146,206.30.
Awarded the purchase of Data Domain, Backup Server and Tape Drive to Pinnacle Business Solutions for $123,8883.
Awarded contracts to Blizzard Mowing & Maintenance, of Enid, and HRT Service Company, of Enid, for mowing and cleaning of the city’s rights-of-ways through June 30, 2024, for $100,000.
Awarded the purchase of Ready-Mix Portland Cement Concrete to Enid Concrete Company through June 30, 2024.
Approved claims in the amount of $12,076,428.93.
As the Enid Mu nicipal Authority, commissioners voted to approve claims in the amount of $154,926.04, which passed 7-0.
As the Enid Economic Development Authority, commissioners approved the 2023-24 contract for economic development services between the Enid Regional Development Alliance and the Enid Regional Development Authority for $800,000, which passed 7-0. Commissioners also approved claims for $13,717.52.
As the Enid Public Transportation Authority, commissioners approved claims for $1,551.29.
