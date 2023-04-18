ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission unanimously approved two ordinances Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023, pertaining to “Art in Public Places” and “Parks and Recreation” in Enid Municipal Code.
At their regular meeting, city commissioners voted 7-0 to amend “Art in Public Places,” with the approved ordinance increasing the maximum amount the city of Enid will contribute for a third-party-initiated public art project from $30,000 to $50,000.
The ordinance also reduces the maximum art dedication for a major city of Enid construction project — which are contracts where the construction costs are between $250,000 and $10 million — from 1% to one-half of 1%.
Terms for members of the Public Arts Commission of Enid are now staggered, as well, under the amended ordinance. Two appointees will serve one-year terms; two appointees will serve two-year terms; and two appointees will serve three-year terms.
Public commenter Catina Sundvall said she spoke, as a member of the arts community in Enid, to the importance of and asked for more public art, related to the Tuesday agenda item.
Sundvall cited studies showing the benefits of involvement in the arts on adults and youth of low socioeconomic status. She also cited research that found creating and engaging with art, more generally, can offer mental and physical health benefits.
“Local community leaders, such as yourselves, and policymakers who advance public art can improve all residents’ lives and revitalize historically marginalized neighborhoods,” Sundvall said during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting ahead of the approval.
The second ordinance city commissioners voted 7-0 to adopt was “Dedication for Parks” and allows for one-half of 1% of a major city of Enid construction project — similar to the other ordinance approved — to be set aside for the inclusion of park features for it.
According to the ordinance, the purpose of “Dedication of Parks” is to provide park features adjacent or in close proximity to the city of Enid facility that is the subject of the major construction project.
“If it would be inappropriate to locate park features at that location,” the ordinance states, then the one-half of 1% “may be used for the maintenance and enhancement” of Enid’s parks generally.
City commissioners also voted unanimously to approve the appeal of the denial of a sign permit for One Grand Center, which is located at 201 N. Grand and is “one of the landmark buildings” in downtown Enid.
Although the proposed sign’s square footage exceeds the size allowed for property zoned C-4 and located in the Enid Town Square, the location accommodates the size.
Alex Hamilton, Enid's director of Community Development, said during the meeting that staff recommended approval of the variance because of the economic development benefits that would ensue as it relates to the sign.
The agenda item states the sign type and design are consistent with the intent of the Enid Town Square Overlay because it will enhance the historical and architectural features of the building, improve the look of the downtown area and be pleasing to shoppers who visit Enid.
“A landmark sign for a landmark building promotes the image of downtown — makes it a place that’s vibrant and a place that people want to go to, shop and spend their money,” Hamilton said before the commissioners' approval.
Also at the meeting, city commissioners appointed eight individuals to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission, presented three proclamations for “Fair Housing Awareness Month,” “Crime Victims Week” and “National Drug Court Month,” and awarded a $926,015 contract to Southwest Water Works for a project that will provide for the relocation of the waterline between the 700 and 1600 blocks of East Oklahoma to increase the fire flows and improve the water quality to that area of Enid.
Public commenters also thanked Mayor George Pankonin and Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen for their time serving the city of Enid in their roles.
The next ECC meeting will be on Monday, May 1, 2023, where David Mason and Judd Blevins will be sworn into their positions as, respectively, Enid’s next mayor and Ward 1 commissioner.
