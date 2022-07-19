ENID, Okla. — Residents living within Enid city limits now can raise a limited number of hens on their properties.
City commissioners on Tuesday evening voted 6-1 to amend Enid’s code, allowing the city marshal to authorize conditional waivers to allow residents living on lots not zoned as R-1 and less than one acre to have up to six hens as pets.
Penny Sweet, a longtime Enid resident who lives in Ward 3 and attended Tuesday’s meeting, said she reached out to Commissioner Keith Siragusa about getting the hen ordinance on the agenda after chatting with her neighbor.
“I messaged him, and said, ‘Hey, what’s going on with the chickens? The world’s falling apart, and the economy sucks — are we going to be able to raise our own food?’” Sweet said.
Siragusa then requested the ordinance due to a number of residents like Sweet who spoke to him about relaxing the prohibition against hens, saying after the meeting he’s happy about the ordinance passing for his constituents.
“When eggs are $4 per carton ... you can raise chickens at a fairly decent cost per month, and with the eggs you get, it’s well worth it,” Siragusa said.
To qualify for the conditional waiver, a resident must have adequate space for the upkeep and care of the hens, and if the applicant does not own their property, then the renter must provide a letter showing consent from the property’s owner.
The city marshal will review the resident’s application, inspect the property and then issue the conditional waiver, and the property, the shelter or the coop and the yard must be maintained consistent with the ordinance.
The person seeking the conditional waiver must consent in writing to inspections from the city marshal, who will provide a notice of inspection prior to the inspection.
Failure to comply with the conditions will result in the loss of the conditional waivers and the removal of the hens from the properties.
During Tuesday’s study session ahead of its approval, commissioners spoke about switching from Animal Welfare as the authority to the city marshal, which later was amended during the regular session.
Commissioner Scott Orr, who voted against the ordinance, said his main concern wasn’t about Enid residents having hens but instead on the amount of time and work created for city employees with the passage.
“I can’t figure out why we were going through all the motions to have a waiver and an approval process when, in the long run, I don’t think anybody’s going to follow it anyway,” Orr said after the meeting. “We have plenty of folks in town who don’t even register their dogs and cats like they’re supposed to do, and we’re expecting them to follow a waiver.
“Then, we’re going to have somebody go out and check it out, but after they do that the first time, it’s just going to go by the wayside. ... I think we could have made the process easier.”
The ordinance will take effect in about 30 days. Roosters may only be kept on property zoned agricultural, and this prohibition is not affected by the hen ordinance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.