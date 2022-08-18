Enid city commissioners have three weeks to consider giving the go-ahead to two Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district proposals — extending the 10-year term on a current district and creating a new one lasting 14 years within the same 6-square-mile area in eastern Enid.

Under the agreements, the city of Enid would spend roughly $2.4 million total to reconstruct the two roads in the districts leading to the pair of wind energy facilities.