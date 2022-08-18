ENID, Okla. — An economic development agreement is now in place between the city of Enid and a renewable energy service provider, along with an amended economic development agreement with Transportation Partners and Logistics.
Enid city commissioners on Tuesday evening approved an economic development agreement with Takkion and an amendment to an existing economic development agreement with TP&L on 66th.
The 7-0 vote, Commissioner Jerry Allen said Tuesday, “wraps up a really big deal” for the Enid community.
“New jobs, new investments and new things happening with old things we already have — it’s a great day,” he said during the meeting.
In June, commissioners unanimously approved two ordinances to create TIF district No. 9 and extend the 10-year term on TIF district No. 7, both in an eastern area of Enid.
As part of those agreements, the city of Enid will reconstruct South 54th from U.S. 412 south to the end of the old Chesterfield Cylinder building, 201 S. Raleigh — an estimated cost of $1.3 million — and will extend improvements on 66th north of Willow, estimated to be $950,000.
Takkion, a renewable energy service provider, will receive a roughly $500,000 rebate using 65% of generated TIF revenue to cover the state’s inventory tax.
The company announced its intent in July to locate in Enid, constructing a “first-of-its-kind” remanufacturing facility for wind turbine components located in the Chesterfield complex.
Lisa Powell, executive director of ERDA, said Thursday that Renew Energy Maintenance, a subsidiary of Takkion, brought a team to Enid this week to meet with Autry Technology Center and will have other meetings as it begins renovating the site.
Powell said Renew anticipates being open in about one year, using this year to complete renovations and order and install equipment.
Nearly 100 jobs will be created by 2028 in TIF district No. 9, which will support Takkion’s new facility.
TIF district No. 7 was created for the same inventory incentive purposes for TP&L, which Takkion acquired in 2020 and is estimated to receive more than $14 million for the inventory incentive by 2036.
After property values are reassessed, the city will be reimbursed with the resulting new property tax dollars over the next 14 years, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
“Enid’s on the map for a lot of things, and wind energy is one of them — even more so than before,” Gilbert said Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.