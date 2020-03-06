ENID, Okla. — Portions of the 2700 and 3000 blocks of North Van Buren will be closed Monday, March 9, 2020, to allow contractors to complete concrete repairs, according to the city of Enid.
Closures are expected to last two weeks while work is being completed, according to the city.
Construction of North Kennedy, from Cedar to Poplar, continues, with road closures including the intersections of Kennedy and Birch and Kennedy and Poplar, the city reports. The closures are allowing the reconstruction of sidewalks. Work is expected to last a couple of months.
North Kennedy is open now between Ash and Cedar after sidewalk reconstruction work was completed, and all lanes of Willow Road near Autry Tech are open following installation of a new sewer line.
