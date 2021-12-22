ENID, Okla. — City officials on Tuesday continued searching for the Goldilocks of a new building permit fee system that would be based solely on square footage.
City hall intends to separate housing permits from mechanical, electrical and plumbing subcontracting permits, as well as eliminate the current fee structure’s more complicated sliding scale, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said during a study session presentation for commissioners.
Fees largely would be kept the same for residential projects, City Manager Jerald Gilbert added, telling commissioners that staff would do more outreach with trade contractors before a new ordinance proposal is brought before commissioners to consider approving next month.
According to the city, the current rate for a permit to construct a new 2,000-square-foot home is $340; for a 3,000-square-foot office, that fee is $480 minimum. These rates are then scaled based on 100 square feet over increasing ranges.
For example, permitting a 5,250-square-foot building costs $635, with an initial $620 fee and $15 (rounded up from $5 per 100 square feet over 5,000).
The average permit fee for a 2,000-square-foot home among a dozen other cities comes to $679.86, Morris said — Enid’s is currently $340 for the same size dwelling. The average for a 5,000-square foot office comes to $2,030.69, with Enid’s cost being less than a third, Morris said.
He and city CFO Erin Crawford plugged in several percent rate options for both residential and commercial projects, and these continued to stay below the state average.
Morris said he’d met with Northwest Oklahoma Homebuilders Association twice for input. Staff also called in contractors to meet at the city’s Code Department office.
“All the feedback we heard was, ‘This is simpler, we like it, it makes sense,’” Morris said. “People like more simplicity, and to me, this is more simple, and it gives us more flexibility to start a project without waiting on, ‘Oh, who’s my HVAC guy?’”
Ward 3 Commissioner Keith Siragusa said he wants to get businesses into his ward’s already standing, vacant commercial buildings.
He suggested creating a separate program to specifically help with remodels, and Gilbert said that could be done through the city’s annually funded Community Development Block Grant program.
“We’re in need of them,” Siragusa said. “I want the remodel side so that my residents can do that without the extra fees.”
Morris said the proposed fee structure would reduce remodeling costs, which currently are based on property valuation.
Ward 6 Commissioner Scott Orr questioned why commercial permit fees were more expensive than ones for residential buildings, if someone were operating an insurance business out of a home dwelling, for example.
Orr called the fee structure “a necessary evil” and said he wants to keep the permit costs as low as possible for potential businesses.
“I don’t want it to be a burden to anyone out there that wants to start a business or wants to get a permit,” he said.
Stallings, who runs an engineering firm, explained that commercial inspection compliance is different than that for home inspection, for things such as ADA bathrooms, sprinkler systems and occupancy.
“As a general statement, the commercial inspections are more complicated than a residential,” Morris said.
He said the proposed commercial rate would make Enid still the lowest of a dozen other cities reviewed by staff.
What the city charges and what’s received does not cover the cost of the city’s Code Department anyway, according to Morris’ presentation of the department’s fiscal year budget data.
Total permit fees generated $144,703.69 in revenue in fiscal year 2020-2021, while the department was budgeted at $807,075.
The department approved over 2,400 permits, over three-fourths of which were for residential projects.
Morris said he didn’t know how many residential permits were for remodels rather than construction, because the permit reporting system doesn’t break that down automatically.
