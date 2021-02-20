Enid city commissioners last week chose to pay over $100,000 for a local contractor to upgrade the city administration building’s outdated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system over a competing bid nearly half that amount.
In a 4-3 vote, commissioners on Thursday contracted Enid-based Johnson Controls Inc. with a base bid of $107,964 to remove and replace the HVAC control system at the building, at 401 W. Garriott.
Contractors will then integrate the HVAC system with the city’s existing facility management system, Metasys Extended Architecture.
Automation Integrated LLC had submitted an amount of $49,700 in a base bid city staff in December deemed unsatisfactory because it proposed a substitute for the Metasys system called Distech, which staff had previously found difficult to use at the city’s water reclamation facility.
“Well there’s some kind of a difference for $57,000, I can tell you that,” Automation representative Jeffrey Houpt said in a Zoom call during Thursday’s meeting.
Houpt said he didn’t know why that difference occurred, but believed a bid evaluation needed to occur because the price difference.
Work would have lasted 120 days under Automation’s base bid contract proposal.
Work is contracted to last 60 days and will begin soon, Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Saturday, without providing an exact timeframe because the contract was awarded last week.
The upgraded control system will be able to remotely adjust and automatically program all of its facilities’ HVAC systems to keep temperatures uniform, Gilbert said.
The system, which controls the building’s temperature settings, was initially installed when the 38,000-square-foot, two-story administration building was constructed in the 1970s.
Houpt said commissioners could also go with their bid and use the difference in price with Johnson’s to fix the system at the water treatment plant.
“There wasn’t really an answer (for the $57,000 price difference) at the meeting,” Gilbert said Saturday.
Much of the meeting’s audio had been cut off in online video, as has been a problem at past commission meetings. Gilbert said the city was working on technical upgrades at Stride Bank Center, as he said he expects commission meetings to continue for “several more months” during COVID-19 pandemic before vaccines see more of an effect.
Mayor George Pankonin voted against approving the contract award because he thought Automation deserved “a second bite at the apple,” he said Saturday.
Having more than one responsive competitor that met specifications would have ensured more fairness, he said.
Along with Pankonin, city commissioners Ben Ezzell and Jonathan Waddell also voted against awarding the contract.
Ezzell said another 45- to 60-day bid process could warrant more fruitful efforts if the city gets another offer similar in dollar amounts to Automation’s.
“When we have a bid that’s that far out of whack and we have someone who is making I think a credible argument that it at least bears looking at … that’s a not-insignificant amount of money,” the Ward 3 commissioner said at Thursday’s meeting.
City staff had been in hot water in attempts to replace the building’s system after Automation had in December 2020 alleged unfair or illegal bidding practices — though a notice addendum published after bids were submitted had stated substitute systems would not be allowed and the company had been unresponsive in the week that addendum was posted.
City management first sent out bid notice on Nov. 5, 2020, using public portal BidNet, and the city clerk advertised the project in Southwest Construction News. The bid included a required pre-bid meeting and a building walk-through, project manager Angela Rasmuson said in a Jan. 7 memorandum.
At the mid-November pre-bid meeting, Houpt with Automation Integration asked whether substitute management systems were allowed, and all attendees were informed alternates would be considered.
Following two walk-throughs with Technical Services Department staff, Houpt and a representative from another potential bidder, Beeline Heat and Air, both indicated they would be providing a substitute system. Following an addendum to the initial bid request, Beeline and Automation then proposed using Distech in their bid proposals submitted by Dec. 9.
However, when discussing the submissions the next week, Tech Services staff members Tom Buckley and Frank Sweet immediately told Rasmuson and city engineer Murali Katta that they would not use Distech again after issues at the wastewater plant that began on day one of installation.
“If it’s cheaper and causes you a lot of maintenance issues later on, it’s not really cheaper,” Mayor Pankonin explained Saturday.
On Dec. 18, Beeline contacted Rasmuson on the status of their bid request, and she notified Beeline several days later that Distech would not be a satisfactory substitute.
She said in her memo she received no follow-up calls or emails from Automation Integration, however.
A second addendum from Katta submitted on Dec. 22 to BidNet and provided to the city clerk for publication stated no substitutions would be approved.
A week later on Dec. 29, when bids opened, Automation again submitted a bid, after which representative David Royal told Katta he was unaware Distech had not been approved.
The next day, Automation sent an email alleging the unfair/illegal bidding practices.
Gilbert said he believed the city followed the correct bidding processes and that if Automation had met the specifications, they would have been awarded the contract because their base bid was the lowest amount.
“As we evaluate every bid project, that’s how we do it, and that’s how we have to do it, according to state law,” Gilbert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.