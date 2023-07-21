Enid News & Eagle Publisher and Editor Cindy Elliott Allen has announced she will retire from the newspaper, effective Monday, July 31, 2023.
In her second stint with the News & Eagle, Allen has served as publisher and editor since early 2021.
“I am profoundly grateful to have had the opportunity to come back to Enid and serve the community and the Enid News & Eagle,” Allen said. “I believe that local journalism and community newspapers are the backbone of our democracy.”
In retirement, she plans to spend more time with family and at their summer home in Red River, N.M., as well as pursuing her hobby of kayaking.
“I want to thank the talented and dedicated staff of professionals I have had the privilege of working with at the Enid News & Eagle,” said Allen. “And I want to thank the readers and advertisers who have supported our newspaper and who continue to trust the Enid News & Eagle as a responsible, reliable and relevant information source for the community.”
She has been active in the Enid community, serving on the board of the Rotary Club and working with other local organizations. She served as president of the Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation and on the board of directors of Freedom of Information Oklahoma. Her editorials and opinion columns have won several awards over the years.
Allen started her journalism career as a cub reporter for the Shawnee News-Star while a junior at Shawnee High School, and then as a student at the University of Oklahoma. Upon graduation from OU’s School of Mass Communications, she served as managing editor of Friday Newspaper, a weekly newspaper in Oklahoma City. She later worked as a reporter and assistant managing editor at The Daily Ardmoreite in Ardmore and managing editor of the Pittsburg (Kansas) Morning Sun.
She left the newspaper business for a time and worked in the phone directory publishing business in Pittsburg. She also served as a city commissioner and mayor of Pittsburg during that time away from journalism. As mayor, she helped pass a sales tax to build a new community pool, a new fire station and renovate a historic Carnegie Library.
In 1999, Allen joined the Log Cabin Democrat newspaper in Conway, Arkansas, as general manager, then returned as publisher of the Pittsburg Morning Sun in 2000.
In 2002, Allen moved back to Oklahoma as editor of the Enid News & Eagle. Her community outreach efforts included helping develop Candy Cane Cash, Pillar of the Plains award and the annual Community Christmas Card fundraiser for Enid Food 4 Kids program.
After 10 years in Enid, she and her geologist husband moved to Oklahoma City, where he worked for Continental Resources. Allen joined Devon Energy Corporation as a communications and community relations executive. Among other responsibilities, she coordinated news media coverage surrounding the opening of the historic Devon Energy tower in Oklahoma City in 2012.
Allen left Devon in 2016 and consulted with the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association, developing communications strategies surrounding oil and gas taxation and earthquake mitigation. In 2017, she joined Parent Promise/Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma as external communications and development director, raising more than $1 million for the organization.
Allen and he husband, Gerry, have two adult children: Ryan Zaloudek and husband Mitch, who live in Enid, and Aaron Allen and wife Ashlea, who live in Oklahoma City. She has three grandchildren, Maye and Tad in Enid, and Van in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.