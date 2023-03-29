Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR western and northern Oklahoma and western north Texas... * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&