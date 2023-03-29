LAHOMA, Okla. — Cimarron Public Schools Superintendent Charles Lee Anglin turned himself in to authorities Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Anglin is charged with one felony count of making a bribe offer to withdraw as a candidate. He is accused of trying to get a possible school board candidate to drop out of the race.
The arrest warrant was issued Monday, and $5,000 bond set by Garfield County District Judge Brian Lovell.
Lahoma Police Chief Matthew Hankins said Anglin left the school after lunch Tuesday and turned himself over to authorities.
“He told me he would be returning to school on Wednesday,” Hankins said.
In January 2023, Hankins asked Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for assistance in investigating the situation involving Anglin.
In affidavit filed in court, OSBI Special Agent Phillip D. Ott stated Anglin said he asked Gary Naugle, a school board candidate, to withdraw from the race so the school would not have to pay for an election. Anglin told Naugle he would be appointed to the board later when board member Shannon Lee resigned due to moving out of the district, according to the affidavit. Board member Megan Silcott said Anglin had not mentioned this to the board and it was an action he could not take without the board’s approval, according to the affidavit.
Ultimately, Naugle and Christopher Patterson both filed to run for the seat, necessitating an election.
According to the affidavit, Patterson confirmed to Ott that he had not been a registered voter in the district for six months prior to filing for the school board seat. That timeframe is a qualification to run for school board. Patterson registered to vote Nov. 11, 2022, and filed to run for school board Dec. 6, 2022, according to the affidavit. He still is on the April 4 ballot, which also contains a $15.625 million school bond issue.
Anglin told the Enid News & Eagle he has no plans to resign.
