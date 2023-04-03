LAHOMA, Okla. — Cimarron Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to suspend Superintendent Charles Anglin with pay until further notice.
Board members Steven Johnson, Shannon Lee, Megan Silcott and Ryan Swart met in executive session for just under an hour and a half before coming back into public session and voting on the motion.
Anglin is facing one felony count of making a bribe offer to withdraw as a candidate. He is accused of trying to get a possible school board candidate to drop out of the race.
He turned himself in to authorities on March 28 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Board members met in the school cafeteria in front of a group of school patrons before voting unanimously to suspend Anglin. Several people in the audience asked questions, including if there was going to be an interim superintendent named. Board members, though, adjourned without making further comments.
In an affidavit filed in Garfield County District Court, OSBI Special Agent Phillip D. Ott stated Anglin said he asked Gary Naugle, a school board candidate, to withdraw from the race so the school would not have to pay for an election.
Anglin told Naugle he would be appointed to the board later when board member Shannon Lee resigned due to moving out of the district, according to the affidavit. Board member Megan Silcott said Anglin had not mentioned this to the board and it was an action he could not take without the board’s approval, according to the affidavit.
Ultimately, Naugle and Christopher Patterson both filed to run for the seat, necessitating an election.
According to the affidavit, Patterson also confirmed to Ott that he had not been a registered voter in the district for six months prior to filing for the school board seat. That timeframe is a qualification to run for school board. Patterson registered to vote Nov. 11, 2022, and filed to run for school board Dec. 6, 2022, according to the affidavit. He still is on the April 4 ballot, which also contains a $15.625 million school bond issue.
Anglin is due to be arraigned on Thursday, Lahoma Police Chief Matthew Hankins said.
