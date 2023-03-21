LAHOMA, Okla. — Cimarron Public Schools patrons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, discussed the $15.625 million bond issue that will be voted on April 4.
The bond issue proposal is for a new building consisting of 19 classrooms, a media room and a library. A new cafeteria is part of the project, along with a multi-purpose building to be used for a practice gym and auditorium.
Cimarron Superintendent Chuck Anglin said the vote is a historic opportunity for patrons of the school district, which includes Lahoma and Ames, to make major improvements to facilities and to give students a school they deserve.
“Much of our school is from the ’60s and the ’90s and would not pass new codes,” Anglin said. “Over the years it has been added to and patched together.”
The recent influx of more than 90 wind turbines has tripled the valuation of the school since the last bond passed, he said.
“The valuation of the Cimarron school district has increased from $22 million to $66 million, so our tax dollars will go further than ever before,” Anglin said. “For every dollar spent on school improvements, another $2 will be spent by another entity.”
The bond would raise median property taxes by less than $10 a month, he said.
The bond also will provide funds to re-roof the main gym, update the weight room, provide irrigation for ball fields, purchase band equipment, update technology, improve the ag department and replace temporary storage facilities with permanent structures.
The district has 190 students, Anglin said.
Representatives from Triarch Architecture and Hembree Construction were on hand at the meeting, held in the school gym, to answer questions.
Questions from the small crowd attending the meeting were about safety of students, where they will be schooled since some of the buildings will be torn down and the duration of the project.
“We estimate the time of construction to be one year. We will experience some growing pains, but it will be worth it,” Anglin said.
Temporary buildings needed will be placed in a parking lot and on other school property, if additional space is needed, he said.
A video on the project is on YouTube, by searching Cimarron PS2023 Bond Issue.
