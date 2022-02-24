ENID, Okla. — Cimarron Council, BSA is hosting its annual award luncheon next month to honor outstanding members of the community.
Michael P. Wright is being awarded the North Star Award through Boy Scouts of America. The award is to recognize distinguished individuals for their community service and is presented to an avid supporter of Scouts, who also is a current non-member of the Boy Scouts of America.
Wright was nominated for the award via the Cimarron Council. Wright will receive the award March 8, at Cimarron Council’s annual award luncheon.
In addition to recognizing honorees, the event is being held for fundraising and to raise awareness about the importance of service of others and the community.
Wright is an Enid native and Enid High School graduate. He attended Oklahoma State University and later became a certified public accountant.
Wright is an upstanding member of the community, said Stephen Williams, scout executive and CEO of Cimarron Council.
The longtime Enid resident serves on numerous nonprofit boards, public service boards and is involved with church activities as well as philanthropic endeavors. Among others, he served as chair of Enid Regional Development Alliance, which he helped form. He also chaired the Denny Price Family YMCA board for a time, and co-chaired the Save Vance Committee, helping ensure Vance Air Force Base was spared during a period of base closures across the country.
“Michael P. Wright is, without a doubt, one of the most recognizable pillars of our community,” Williams said.
His wife is Kelley, who recently received the Junior Welfare League Legacy Award. His daughter, Meredith, lives in Tulsa. His daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and John McClure, live in Enid. His grandson, Carter (a Scout to be), is due to arrive April 20, 2022.
His motto is “Generosity leads to prosperity.”
Wright was a 2018 Pillar of the Plains honoree.
“He’s a serious individual in his desire to make Enid a better place and in his desire to help other people, but he does a lot of that stuff behind the scenes,” David Grissett, a friend, said back in 2018. “He doesn’t do it for the glory, he does it because he is truly living his life in the belief that we’re here to help other people.”
