The annual Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America Car Show is set for Saturday, March 26, at the Garfield County Fairgrounds.
The show is sponsored by Antique Car Club Enid Region. The show is free to attend, however donations are accepted. Hours will be 10:30 a.. to 3 p.m.
It’s been billed as one of the largest indoor car shows in the state, with overflow exhibits outside as well. The day will include Scout demonstrations, concession stands and music.
The show is looking for exhibit entries. Judging will be for stock cars and trucks and customized cars, trucks, hot rods and rat rods.
The 1918 Geronimo from Enid will be on display. A 1916 Monroe will also be on display.
For more information, contact Bud Smith at 580-278-3367.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.