ENID, Okla. — The day Frank DeNicolo gave his ’56 Buick to his son-in-law from Enid he cried, Les Laubach said while showing off the castle-grey, all-original, jet-themed car Saturday at the Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America Car Show.
It was the second time Laubach said his father-in-law offered to give him the car that he actually came home with it. The first time, in 2017, he got all the way to Flint, Mich., where he lived and DeNicolo just couldn’t do it.
So Laubach came home with another of his father-in-law’s vehicles, a 1930 Chrysler, which he also was showing at Saturday’s event.
That car was sold new to an Air Force officer in San Antonio who moved to Colorado Springs, and he sold it to another man who had a driver, who bought the car after the second owner died, according to the original bill sheet displayed with the vehicle. It stayed in the driver’s family until DeNicolo bought it in 1976.
Laubach said when he was dating his now-wife Margaret he remembers going to meet her parents over a few days at Christmastime. And there was the Chrysler. He ended up messing with it and getting it running and taking Margaret for drives.
At the time, he said, DeNicolo claimed “he’d never sell that car!”
The man worked 41 years for General Motors, and he knew a good car when he saw it, Laubach said.
But he also knew when it was time to let it go.
“He’s 89 (now), and he wanted to give it to someone who’d keep it up,” Laubach said.
So it came home to Enid rather than the Buick, which DeNicolo did let go a year later to his son-in-law. Laubach smiled and said his father-in-law thought if he gave him the Buick first he’d never come back for the Chrysler.
But he might be surprised at Laubach’s answer when asked what of his three vintage vehicles — he also has a 1949 Chevrolet pickup that was his grandfather’s — he likes best.
“That’s like asking who your favorite kid is,” he said, then added thoughtfully, “I do like that Chrysler.”
Earlier while talking about the 1930 car on display he marveled at the age and the fact that through all the years, including when old cars were scrapped for the parts and metal for the war effort, it survived.
“It’s 91 years old,” he said. “Can you imagine everything it’s been through?”
When the ’30s came along, Laubach said, they “actually learned how to build a car.”
That history is preserved in cars like the Chrysler and Buick and the 80-some other cars that were inside the building at the Chisholm Trail facilities at the Garfield County Fairgrounds Saturday.
Laubach said he doesn’t win much at these shows, because his cars aren’t flashy. It’s all about the history.
“You can just about tell the age of the person by the car,” he said, as the owners tend to gravitate toward the cars they knew and dreamed of as children when buying to re-build and show.
Senior men tend to just flock to the Chrysler, he said, and before long no one will appreciate that pre-Depression-era vehicle. That is one of the things he likes about showing it.
All of the cars Laubach has now, while he loves them, probably wouldn’t be the ones he’d choose if he were buying, as he loved the 1970s era.
That is the beauty of the car show and it’s purpose as well, said Bud Smith, president of the Enid Antique Car Club, which was putting the show on for the Cimarron Council BSA as it has done every year for about the last eight.
“I think we’ve got an extra good cross-section (of cars on display),” Smith said.
Participants come from older and younger generations, and some are family projects while others worked alone on their vehicles. The cars on show Saturday ranged from the pre-war years to the 2000s, he said.
The crowd of viewers this year was probably a bit above average, Smith said, adding they don’t charge — they do appreciate donations toward the Scouts — so they don’t keep strong numbers on attendance.
But a chance to see some older and newer models, have lunch that is served as another fundraiser for Scouts, visit about the cars and “just get out” draws the crowds.
Enid Antique Car Club is made up of mostly older adult members, but two of its younger ones stood out while helping at the show Saturday.
Mack Morris and Casey Elledge joined the club about four years ago when their neighbor, Eldon Wheeler, noticed their interest in cars and invited them to attend.
Mack, who was 12 at the time, had already bought a car at 11 years old, he said, with money from the sale of his dirt bike. The deal was he and his dad would fix up the 1979 Camaro by the time he could drive it. Mack, who is now 16, said he still has a little more work to do on the car before it is finished, but it almost is ready.
His friend, Casey, who was 11 when he joined the club, said he would play with Hot Wheels, and his neighbor Wheeler noticed his interest.
The student members of the club would attend as guests of Wheeler for about six months before he bought their memberships and has kept them up since.
Both boys were busy Saturday with helping early, as lunch was being served and the crowd was in full swing. The show wrapped up at 3 with the awards.
Those who register for the show receive a ballot to vote for their pick of vehicle in categories of pre-war, 1941-54, 1955-63, 1964-72 and 1973 and newer.
They also choose an overall People’s Choice. Those votes are tallied and the cars with the most picks are the winners.
Awards are given to People’s Choice and first and second in each division.
Winners of the 2021 Cimarron Council BSA Car Show Saturday were:
• People’s Choice: Carolyn Ellis, 1964 Thunderbird
Stock cars• Category A: Pre-War: Bud Smith, 1930 Ford, first, and Bille Grieshober, 1930 Ford, second.
• Category B: 1941-1954: Dean Unruh, 1948 Chevrolet, first, and Randy Green, 1948 Lincoln, second.
• Category C: 1955-1963: Dennis Morehart, 1957 Chevrolet, first, and Sherwin Ratzlaff, 1962 Chevrelot pickup, second.
• Category D: 1964-1972: Jack Rich, 1967 Pontiac GTO, first, and John Berg, 1964 Rolls Royce, second.
• Category E: 1973-Newer: Dick Yuhnke, 2019 Corvette, first, and Tonoy McKaig, 2020 Corvette, second.
Custom cars• Category A: Pre-War: Dennis Sawyers, 1934 Ford, first, and Bill Hudgens, 1937 Ford, second.
• Category B: 1941-1954: Ed Pogue, 1947 Ford, first, an Steve and Kay Ternes, 1952 Chevrolet pickup, second.
• Category C: 1955-1963: Gary and Sharon Pratt, 1958 Chevrolet, first, and Jack Rich, 1962 Chevrolet, second.
• Category D: 1964-1972: Marc Koehn, 1968 Mustang, first, and Mike and Sherri Goeke, 1969 Camaro, second.
• Category E: 1973-Newer: Don Hancock, 1973 Corvette, first, and Caleb Lance, 2002 Mustang, second.
