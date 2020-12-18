Volunteers are inviting churches, civic groups and families to sing Christmas carols outside local nursing homes, to brighten residents’ spirits during the holiday season.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is organizing the event, to give any interested groups an opportunity to participate, 3-5 p.m. Dec. 23.
Carolers are invited to sing at the following locations and times:
• Garland Road Nursing Home, 3 p.m., 1401 N. Garland, at the front patio, contact Heidi at (580) 234-2526;
• Brookdale Enid, 3:30 p.m., 4613 W. Willow at the front window, contact Kristy at (580) 237-0700;
• Golden Oaks, 4 p.m., 5801 N. Oakwood at bedroom windows, contact Cheyenne at (580) 478-9063;
• The Commons, 4 p.m., 301 S. Oakwood at the south and north side bedroom windows, contact Terri at (580) 237-6164;
• Kenwood Manor, 3-5 p.m., 502 W. Pine at the front entrance, contact Jeri at (580) 233-2722;
• The Living Center, 3-5 p.m., 1409 N. 17th at bedroom windows, contact Stephanie at (580) 234-1411;
• Greenbrier Village, 3-5:30 p.m., 1119 E. Garriott at bedroom windows, contact Denise at (580) 233-0121;
• Enid Senior Care, 3 p.m., 410 N. 30th at bedroom windows, contact Jazmine (580) 237-1973.
Kristine Redd, who is helping organize the event, and also organized a nursing home parade for Halloween, said the residents’ response to something as simple as singing a few songs is tremendous.
During a recent visit to sing at Brookdale, she said the residents “clapped and sang along, and swayed to the music and waved to the kids — it was heartwarming.”
Redd said it only takes about 20 minutes to sing at one nursing home, and to make a big difference for residents who can’t go home or see family for the holidays.
“It’s an easy way to bring cheer to people,” she said. “We are people of tradition, and hearing those songs helps take people home who can’t be home. It is a touching experience to be part of that delivery.”
For more information or to let organizers know you will be participating, contact Victoria Hamousek Lamoreaux, at (580) 977-8585.
