STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Church Security Association will sponsor a church security seminar in Stillwater later this month.
The safety seminar will run fro 8 a.m to 5 p.m. July 16 at University Heights Baptist Church, 323 S. Knoblock St. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. There will no charge, but an offering will be taken to help offset the instructors expenses.
This seminar presents an overview of the subjects taught in the OCSA’s one-year church security team development program. Morning subjects will include church threat assessment, basic church security concepts, introduction to situational awareness and verbal de-escalation and legal issues. Afternoon subjects include introduction to hand-to-hand skills, introduction to baton and restraint skills and introduction to armed security skills.
The OCSA is an unincorporated association of retired law enforcement and military veterans who provide church security training at no charge. All OCSA instructors must be ordained ministers or elders and be qualified to teach their subject matter.
Mark Neely is the OCSA firearms and tactics instructor. He is the pastor of Calvary Chapel, Tulsa. He is a medically retired 28 year veteran of the Oakland (Calif.) Police Department. where he served as a SWAT leader and regional SWAT instructor. He is a POST-certified, FBI-trained firearms and tactics instructor.
Tom Schulze is the OCSA hand-to-hand instructor. He is the pastor of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, Claremore, and moderator of the Northeast Oklahoma Free Will Baptist Assn. He is medically retired from the U.S. Army Airborne and holds a terminal degree black belt.
Todd Cathey is the OCSA baton and restraints instructor. He is executive pastor of Arrow Heights Baptist Church, Broken Arrow. Cathey is a veteran of the Nashville Police Department and a certified law enforcement level baton and restraints instructor. He is also a black belt and assists with hand to hand training and is a nationally known author and military historian.
Bill Kumpe teaches security concepts, mental and verbal skills and legal issues. He is the author of "Deadly Minutes Versus Precious Seconds: A Primer on Armed Church Security." He is a retired attorney, a licensed armed private investigator and a certified law enforcement-level verbal de-escalation instructor. Kumpe is a disabled veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Enrollment is limited to 100 participants in the lecture portions of the seminar and 50 participants in the hands-on training.
The enrollment cutoff date is July 12. Participants will be required to sign a release of liability and agree to a background check.
For further information or to enroll, contact Bill Kumpe at okbizlaw@cox.net or call (918) 381-9792.
