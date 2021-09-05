Pastors and church or ministry leaders from throughout the Enid area are invited to be active participants in the Enid Ministerial Alliance, which begins its 2021-22 program this month.
The first meeting will be at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Napoli’s Restaurant in downtown Enid.
“Loving and serving Jesus and others is the greatest investment we can make in this life. We were each called to a life that makes an eternal difference in this world,” said the Rev. Mark McAdow, senior pastor of Willow View United Methodist Church and Enid Ministerial Alliance president for 2021-22. “We need the power of the Holy Spirit and each other to fulfill the work of His Kingdom — not simply our own.”
At the luncheon, Dan Schiedel, Ministerial Alliance vice president and CEO of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, will share about a significant coming event — the Hope Summit to be launched in Enid next month. Sarah Stitt, wife of the Oklahoma governor, is actively promoting the Hope Summit.
McAdow will give an overview of programming for the year. The Scripture theme this year comes from Ephesians 4:3, “Make every effort to keep the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace.”
Alliance officer Howard Deunk will discuss a new EMA directory listing all the churches, pastors and contact information, and other Christian ministries in the Enid area.
The Enid Ministerial Alliance meets at an Enid restaurant the second Thursday of each month during the school year.
