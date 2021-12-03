ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will host its annual Christmas in the Village 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
Christmas in the Village is a Victorian Christmas held in the “beautifully decorated” Humphrey Heritage Village, where visitors will “feel the warmth of holiday cheer,” according to CRSRH’s website.
Jake Krumwiede, Heritage Center director, said after having a different experience for Christmas in the Village last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it feels good to go back to more normal.
“It feels good to be doing something that’s more traditional and the way things have been in previous years,” Krumwiede said. “That’s what Christmas is in a lot of ways. It’s about traditions, and it’s about shared experiences that people have together.”
For the regular cost of admission, visitors will hear Christmas carols “echoing throughout the village from local children’s choirs as they tour the Victorian-era Glidewell House,” the center’s website states.
Many other family-friendly activities, including ornament decorating, crafts, hot drinks and a visit from Santa Claus, will be available during Christmas in the Village.
Admission prices are $7 for adults; $5 for seniors ages 65 and older; and $4 for students ages 6 to 18. Children ages 5 and younger, veterans and those with a valid military-issued ID and members of CSRHC and Oklahoma Historical Society are admitted for free.
For groups of 10 or more people, admission is $5 per person, and for a family of up to six members, the cost is $18.
For more information about Christmas in the Village, call (580) 237-1907 or follow CSRHC on Facebook.
CSRHC’s museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, as is the Research Center. Tours for the Humphrey Heritage Village are at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily.
